IVANHOE MINES LTD.

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines : announces results of voting for the election of directors

09/28/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

VANCOUVER, CANADA -Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 10, 2020, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Robert M. Friedland Elected 1,032,428,125 99.13% 9,107,885 0.87%
Yufeng (Miles) Sun Elected 1,018,875,472 97.82% 22,660,538 2.18%
Tadeu Carneiro Elected 1,030,704,910 98.96% 10,831,100 1.04%
Jinghe Chen Elected 1,032,020,619 99.09% 9,515,391 0.91%
William B. Hayden Elected 1,036,313,757 99.50% 5,222,253 0.50%
Martie Janse van Rensburg Elected 1,041,343,351 99.98% 192,659 0.02%
Manfu Ma Elected 1,032,121,259 99.10% 9,414,751 0.90%
Peter G. Meredith Elected 716,065,462 68.75% 325,470,548 31.25%
Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 1,036,347,029 99.50% 5,188,981 0.50%
Nunu Ntshingila Elected 1,041,290,567 99.98% 245,443 0.02%
Guy J. de Selliers Elected 717,368,724 68.88% 324,167,286 31.12%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Information contacts
Investors Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 Media Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

Website: www.ivanhoemines.com

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:59:08 UTC
