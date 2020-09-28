Ivanhoe Mines : announces results of voting for the election of directors
09/28/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
VANCOUVER, CANADA -Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 10, 2020, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.
Director nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Robert M. Friedland
Elected
1,032,428,125
99.13%
9,107,885
0.87%
Yufeng (Miles) Sun
Elected
1,018,875,472
97.82%
22,660,538
2.18%
Tadeu Carneiro
Elected
1,030,704,910
98.96%
10,831,100
1.04%
Jinghe Chen
Elected
1,032,020,619
99.09%
9,515,391
0.91%
William B. Hayden
Elected
1,036,313,757
99.50%
5,222,253
0.50%
Martie Janse van Rensburg
Elected
1,041,343,351
99.98%
192,659
0.02%
Manfu Ma
Elected
1,032,121,259
99.10%
9,414,751
0.90%
Peter G. Meredith
Elected
716,065,462
68.75%
325,470,548
31.25%
Kgalema P. Motlanthe
Elected
1,036,347,029
99.50%
5,188,981
0.50%
Nunu Ntshingila
Elected
1,041,290,567
99.98%
245,443
0.02%
Guy J. de Selliers
Elected
717,368,724
68.88%
324,167,286
31.12%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Information contacts
Investors Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 Media Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034
