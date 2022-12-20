Advanced search
  Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-12-20 pm EST
9.970 CAD   -12.47%
04:23pIvanhoe Mines in arbitration over deal with former Congo politician
RE
12/19Ivanhoe Mines Responds to The Sentry Report and Globe and Mail Article Impugning Ivanhoe's Business Conduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo
NE
12/16Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022
NE
Ivanhoe Mines in arbitration over deal with former Congo politician

12/20/2022 | 04:23pm EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Ivanhoe Mines has confirmed that it entered in to a deal last year with a Congolese company owned by Vidiye Tshimanga, a former Democratic Republic of the Congo presidential adviser who resigned in September after allegations of corruption.

They are now in arbitration.

The confirmation came in a statement published by Ivanhoe on Monday, which it had sent to Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper on Dec. 14.

Ivanhoe was responding to a story in the Globe and Mail published on Dec. 15. The statement was a response to the newspaper's request for comment ahead of publication.

The story was based on a report by nongovernmental organization the Sentry.

The report, which Ivanhoe on Monday called "misleading and sensationalist," claimed that the company used deals with politically connected businessmen to obtain mineral rights.

"Ivanhoe Mines conducts its business in alignment with national and international laws, including in its partnering with DRC shareholders where required by law," the company said. Ivanhoe's shares fell 11% on Thursday and were down 13% by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

"In early 2021, Ivanhoe Mines entered a term sheet with a Congolese entity beneficially owned by Mr. Vidiye Tshimanga for a joint venture on certain exploration licenses," Ivanhoe wrote.

The counterparty then "reneged on the commercial terms" of the agreement, Ivanhoe said, leading it to launch International Chamber of Commerce arbitration proceedings.

Ivanhoe said it applied for emergency measures which were rejected in September, but arbitration is ongoing.

Tshimanga, reached by telephone, declined to comment on the deal with Ivanhoe or the arbitration.

Tshimanga had allegedly been caught on tape negotiating a corrupt mineral deal, an allegation he denies.

The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police searched Ivanhoe's Vancouver office in November 2021 in connection with contracts for Congolese mining operations. The RCMP, reached by Reuters, declined to comment. (Reporting by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Additional reporting by Canada bureau Editing by Matthew Lewis )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.76% 1818.3 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. -12.47% 9.97 Delayed Quote.10.37%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.54% 1062.76 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
SILVER 5.16% 24.15 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
Analyst Recommendations on IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 972 M 9 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,34 $
Average target price 10,55 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martie Cloete President
David van Heerden Vice President-Finance, Treasury & Tax
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Co-Chairman
Yu Feng Sun Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Pierre Joubert Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD.10.37%9 972
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.15%156 214
RIO TINTO PLC14.66%113 764
GLENCORE PLC43.17%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.22%46 005
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%41 353