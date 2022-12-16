Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-16 am EST
11.17 CAD   +2.38%
10:30aIvanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022
NE
12/12EU Delays Labeling Lithium Toxic as Concerns From EV Industry Mount -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
12/12BHP Invests in, Collaborates With Friedland's Pulsed-Power Company, Affiliate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022

12/16/2022 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information Contact

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148315


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about IVANHOE MINES LTD.
10:30aIvanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on Dece..
NE
12/12EU Delays Labeling Lithium Toxic as Concerns From EV Industry Mount -- Commodities Roun..
DJ
12/12BHP Invests in, Collaborates With Friedland's Pulsed-Power Company, Aff..
DJ
12/01RBC Capital Markets Outlines Canadian Base Metals Equity Positioning
MT
11/22Ivanhoe Electric Up 3% as Kicks Off Drilling At Tintic Copper-Gold Project
MT
11/22RBC Capital Markets Updates Estimates For Ivanhoe, Largo
MT
11/22Ivanhoe Electric Kicks Off Drilling At Tintic Copper-Gold Project
MT
11/17Ivanhoe Mines : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at September 30, 20..
PU
11/17Ivanhoe Mines : Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 20..
PU
11/14Transcript : Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVANHOE MINES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 564 M 9 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,00 $
Average target price 10,55 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martie Cloete President
David van Heerden Vice President-Finance, Treasury & Tax
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Co-Chairman
Yu Feng Sun Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Pierre Joubert Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD.5.72%9 564
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.00%156 075
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%114 596
GLENCORE PLC42.05%83 205
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.27%46 210
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 608