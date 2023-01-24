Advanced search
Ivanhoe Mines to Release Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan and 2023 Cash Cost Guidance on Monday, January 30

01/24/2023
Company-wide capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and 2024 to be released on Tuesday, January 31

Investor conference call discussing 2023 Integrated Development Plan to be held on Tuesday, January 31

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan (Kamoa-Kakula 2023 IDP), as well as the 2023 cash cost (C1) guidance for Kamoa-Kakula before market open on Monday, January 30, 2023.

In addition, before market open on Tuesday, January 31, 2022, the company will release its group-wide capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and 2024. On the same day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, the Company will hold an investor webinar to discuss the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 IDP.

The webinar will include a video update from Kamoa-Kakula, as well as remarks from Ivanhoe's Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, President Marna Cloete, and members of the company's management team. To register and attend the webinar, click on the link below. There will be an opportunity to submit questions during the webinar session.
https://app.webinar.net/Xxn3K9eK9Ap

A recording of the webinar, together with supporting presentation slides, will be made available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

A separate dial-in is available on +1-416-764-8650 or toll free +1-888-664-6383, quote "Ivanhoe Mines" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on Twitter.

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media

Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152290


© Newsfilecorp 2023
