Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on April 30, 2024. In addition, Ivanhoe Mines will release its seventh annual sustainability report before market open on April 17, 2024.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on April 30. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Ivanhoe Mines seventh annual Sustainability Report will highlight the company's dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, underscoring its steadfast commitment to sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,650 km2 of 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

