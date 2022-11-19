Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IVE Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGL   AU000000IGL0

IVE GROUP LIMITED

(IGL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-18 am EST
2.550 AUD   +0.79%
11/11IN BRIEF: Seeing Machines hires Altium CFO Martin Ive as new CFO
AN
11/11UK GDP Data Better Than Feared But Weak Outlook Leaves Pound Vulnerable
DJ
11/11FTSE 100 Edges Higher as China Eases Covid Curbs
DJ
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

11/19/2022 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -An "incredibly nervous" Adele kicked off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute.

People who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

"Thank you for coming back to me," the singer said, according to video posted on social media.

Fans in the crowd said the show felt intimate and they were moved by her performance of hits including "Hello" and "Easy on Me".

"I SWEAR ADELE JUST PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST CONCERTS IVE EVER WITNESSED IN MY LIFE," one Twitter user wrote.

The British singer faced a backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform the shows as half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays.

She said her team had "tried absolutely everything" but it had "been impossible to finish the show". The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself on Instagram during a rehearsal against a backdrop of childhood photos.

"I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited ... I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she wrote.

The 34-year-old Briton is scheduled to play in Vegas through March.

Known for ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele made her musical comeback last year with her fourth studio album "30", which soared to No. 1 on music charts around the world. It is nominated for the coveted album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys.

(Reporting by Omar Younis and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Lisa Richwine;Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)

By Omar Younis


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 827 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2023 26,0 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2023 78,7 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 6,71%
Capitalization 388 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart IVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IVE Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,55 AUD
Average target price 2,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt Aitken Group Chief Executive Officer
Darren Dunkley Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Geoff Bruce Selig Executive Chairman
Gavin Terence Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
James Scott Charles Todd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVE GROUP LIMITED46.55%259
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.07%16 232
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.36%15 742
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-11.62%12 860
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.86%12 151
WPP PLC-22.39%11 073