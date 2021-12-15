IVE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IGL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IVE GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 15, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
IGLAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
823,526
10/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
IVE GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
606252644
1.3
ASX issuer code
IGL
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
15/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
IGLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
168,067
Geoff Selig
Geoff Selig
168,067
Matt Aitken
Matt Aitken
126,050
Darren Dunkley
Darren Dunkley
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://investors.ivegroup.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/idB-twJsGEKaKAQ8etKvlw/file/IVE_Group_Equity_In centive_Plan_Rules.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
823,526
Disclaimer
IVE Group Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
