Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to Feb. 15, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.57% from 0.41%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.52% from 0.49%
JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on Datalogic to 0.52% from 0.45%
