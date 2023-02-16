Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to Feb. 15, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.57% from 0.41%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.52% from 0.49%

JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on Datalogic to 0.52% from 0.45%

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

