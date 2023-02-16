Advanced search
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:26:10 2023-02-16 am EST
9.294 EUR   +1.54%
10:16aCitadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group
AN
02/15Bullish futures; TIM presents business plan
AN
02/14Mib green; Tenaris bullish on eve of accounts
AN
Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group

02/16/2023 | 10:16am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to Feb. 15, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.57% from 0.41%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.52% from 0.49%

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on Datalogic to 0.52% from 0.45%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. -0.34% 4.156 Delayed Quote.11.44%
DATALOGIC S.P.A. 0.11% 8.78 Delayed Quote.5.35%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.63% 27713.8 Delayed Quote.16.14%
IVECO GROUP N.V. 1.54% 9.295 Delayed Quote.64.68%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -0.32% 297.861 Real-time Quote.14.71%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.69% 1259.7 Delayed Quote.16.91%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.59% 125.25 Delayed Quote.16.30%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.53% 126.7 Delayed Quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 13 617 M 14 531 M 14 531 M
Net income 2022 117 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 1 083 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 2 482 M 2 649 M 2 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart IVECO GROUP N.V.
Iveco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,15 €
Average target price 9,54 €
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.64.68%2 649
PACCAR, INC.10.94%39 077
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.29%27 527
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.67%22 959
KOMATSU LTD.12.20%22 724
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.55%22 128