(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 3, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Citadel Advisors Europe files short position on Saipem to 1.49% from 1.52%
----------
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.74% from 0.67%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors files short position on illimity Bank to 0.69% from 0.7%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
GSA Capital Partners initiates short position on SAES Getters to 0.5%
----------
