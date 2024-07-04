(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 3, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors Europe files short position on Saipem to 1.49% from 1.52%

Capital Fund Management raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.74% from 0.67%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors files short position on illimity Bank to 0.69% from 0.7%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

GSA Capital Partners initiates short position on SAES Getters to 0.5%

