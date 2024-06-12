(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 11, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management files short position on DiaSorin to 0.69% from 0.7%
Capital Fund Management files short position on Iveco Group to 0.76% from 0.8%
Point72 Asset Management initiates short position on Iveco Group to 0.5%
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Telecom Italia to 0.7% from 0.61%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Envestra Capital raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.86% from 0.73%
Marshall Wace cuts short position on SAES Getters to 0.59% from 0.68%
Voleon Capital Management files short position on Juventus Football Club to 0.6 percent from 0.57 percent
