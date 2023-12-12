(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 11:

FTSE MIB

Kintbury Capital raises short position on Amplifon to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent

AKO Capital raises short position on Iveco Group to 1.47% from 1.37%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management raises short position on El.En. to 0.9% from 0.82%

