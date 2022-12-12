Italian auto groups' worker contract talks to run into January union

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Discussions over new job
contracts in Italy for Stellantis, Ferrari,
CNH Industrial and Iveco workers will be
extended into January, a union representative said on Monday.
Unions in October started talks to renew four-year contracts
expiring at the end of 2022 for most Italian workers at the four
groups, all descended from the former Fiat.
Among other things, unions are proposing a 8.4% annual wage
rise for next year.
The last of a series of scheduled meetings between the
companies and the unions will be held on Monday and Tuesday.
Gianluca Ficco of UILM union told Reuters talks would
"predictably" continue next month.
"On Monday and on Tuesday we will continue negotiations on
regulatory issues, including safety. After that we will deal
with issues including proposed salary increases," Ficco said.
A spokesman for Stellantis said the company had no further
comment.
The new contracts would cover almost 70,000 workers in
Italy, two thirds of them at the former Fiat-Chrysler, which
last year merged with France's PSA to create Stellantis, whose
brands also include Peugeot, Jeep and Opel.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro,
Kirsten Donovan)