Italian auto groups' worker contract talks to run into January union

12/12/2022 | 05:28am EST
MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Discussions over new job contracts in Italy for Stellantis, Ferrari, CNH Industrial and Iveco workers will be extended into January, a union representative said on Monday.

Unions in October started talks to renew four-year contracts expiring at the end of 2022 for most Italian workers at the four groups, all descended from the former Fiat.

Among other things, unions are proposing a 8.4% annual wage rise for next year.

The last of a series of scheduled meetings between the companies and the unions will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Gianluca Ficco of UILM union told Reuters talks would "predictably" continue next month.

"On Monday and on Tuesday we will continue negotiations on regulatory issues, including safety. After that we will deal with issues including proposed salary increases," Ficco said.

A spokesman for Stellantis said the company had no further comment.

The new contracts would cover almost 70,000 workers in Italy, two thirds of them at the former Fiat-Chrysler, which last year merged with France's PSA to create Stellantis, whose brands also include Peugeot, Jeep and Opel. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
