TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Wednesday said its operating profit fell 4% in the second quarter of the year due to lower volumes and adverse forex impact and that it burnt cash in the period.

The manufacturer said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities amounted to 264 million euros ($286 million) in the April-June period, slightly topping a company-provided analysts' consensus of 250 million euros.

Free cash flow from industrial activities was negative by 98 million euros in the second quarter.

