Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iveco Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:53 2023-01-25 pm EST
7.504 EUR   +3.56%
01:21pIveco N : 2022 Fourth Quarter and FY Results Conference Call and Webcast, Friday, February 10th, 2023 11.00am CET / 10.00am GMT
PU
12:41pIveco N : to present its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on 10th February 2023
PU
12:14pOil stocks struggling on the Mib, banks do well.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iveco N : 2022 Fourth Quarter and FY Results Conference Call and Webcast, Friday, February 10th, 2023 11.00am CET / 10.00am GMT

01/25/2023 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iveco Group N.V. 2022 Fourth Quarter and FY Results Conference Call and Webcast, Friday, February 10th, 2023 11.00am CET / 10.00am GMT

Iveco Group N.V. will present its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

The management will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 11.00am CET/10.00am GMT to review the results and answer your questions. A listen-only webcast will be accessible live and in replay format after the call at www.ivecogroup.com.

It is highly recommended that participants join the conference call via the listen-onlylive webcast link below.

Sell-sideanalysts interested in raising a question during the event, should access the event via the conference call dial-ininformation below.

Recommended Method for All Participants to Join the Event

Listen-onlyLive Webcast Link: Iveco Group 2022 Q4 & FY Results Webcast

Alternative Method to Join the Event and Method for Sell-side Analysts to Raise a Question During the Event

Conference Call dial-in:

Italy

+39

06 83360400

UK

+44

(0)

33 0551 0200

France

+33

(0)

1 7037 7166

Netherlands:

+31

(0)

20 708 5073

US

+1 212 999 6659

Access Code: Please quote IVECO when prompted by the operator

Please plan to join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure you are properly connected.

The related press release, presentation and other supporting documents will be posted on the corporate website at Financials | Iveco Groupon Friday, February 10th, 2023.

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 18:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IVECO GROUP N.V.
01:21pIveco N : 2022 Fourth Quarter and FY Results Conference Call and Webcast, Friday, February..
PU
12:41pIveco N : to present its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on 10th February 2023
PU
12:14pOil stocks struggling on the Mib, banks do well.
AN
12:11pIveco N : publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar
PU
06:10aMib falls but holds 25,800; Nexi at tail end
AN
04:57aIveco N : BUS signs a record frame agreement with De Lijn for up to 500 full electric city..
PU
04:02aMib in red; Iveco good after order
AN
03:47aIveco Group To Sell Up To 500 Electric Buses To Belgium's De Lijn
MT
01:47aIveco N : BUS signs a framework agreement for the sale of up to 500 electric buses in Belg..
PU
01/24GP JOULE to order 100 Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles; The Nikola Tre FCEVs will..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVECO GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 629 M 14 824 M 14 824 M
Net income 2022 120 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 1 124 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 1 965 M 2 141 M 2 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 34 132
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart IVECO GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Iveco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,25 €
Average target price 8,38 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.30.37%2 138
PACCAR, INC.3.31%38 630
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.36%27 296
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.30%24 030
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.7.10%23 112
KOMATSU LTD.7.34%22 478