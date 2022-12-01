Iveco N : Already 1,200 vehicles tracked with the new IVECO ON range of connectivity services

Already 1,200 vehicles tracked with the new IVECO ON range of connectivity services

The new IVECO ON telematics services, available on all Euro VI-e vehicles and electric buses delivered by the manufacturer since the beginning of 2022, have been designed to meet the requirements of public transport authorities and operators and significantly improve the vehicles' uptime and the Total Cost of Ownership, while ensuring safety and security.1 2000 vehicles already benefit from the IVECO ON Smart Pack service.

Vénissieux, 1stDecember 2022

To ensure the performance and uptime management of its vehicles, the manufacturer introduced in 2018 its first connected fleet management services named "Intellibus". The new IVECO ONtelematics services, more efficient,whose Smart Packis included as standard onall IVECO BUS vehicles delivered since the beginning of the year, are already active on 1 2000 vehicles.

The new IVECO ON services were showcased last October at Autocar Expo in Lyon, Next Mobility Exhibition in Milan and FIAA 2022 in Madrid and visitors were able during demonstrations to discover how it works and the main benefits:

• The IVECO ON Portalprovides access to extensive information on the behavior of the bus fleet in operation, such as energy consumption, average speed, and distance per day, as well as Driving Style Evaluation. The customer is also able to monitor detailed data on individual vehicles, enabling him to control the performance of his fleet.

• Two CONTROL ROOMSare based both in Vénissiux and Rorthais (France), where specialists process performance data and daily technical reports from connected IVECO BUS vehicles. The CONTROL ROOMSmonitor the fleets to help anticipating in some cases failures in operation and avoiding unplanned stops. Doors, traction batteries and other functions are analyzed in detail every day, providing useful problem-solving information.

• The Premium Pack, available as an option, provides real-time information focused on the fleet's operation. It includes the choice between a real-time portal for operating fleet management and a web API a fleet management portal and aWeb API ITxPT Standard TiGR, a high-performance, standardized solution for customers who need to monitor vehicles in a multi-brand fleet. This API, standardized by the ITxPT, eliminates the need to use an additional telematics box to access data from different brands of buses within a same fleet.

The digital experience offered by IVECO ONhelps to optimize fleets performance and thus the service offered to passengers, while improving total cost of ownership. New services in the IVECO ONportal, as well as improved predictive maintenance, will be available soon.

IVECO BUS

IVECO BUS is a brand of Iveco Group N.V., a global leader in commercial and specialty vehicles, powertrain, and financial services, listed on the Borsa Italiana in Milan.

A major player in the field of public transport, and among the leading bus and coach manufacturers in Europe, IVECO BUS designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of vehicles that meets all the needs of public and private operators:

- school, intercity and tourism coaches;

- standard and articulated city buses, including BRT dedicated versions; city midibuses

- minibuses for all passenger transport missions.

IVECO BUS benefits from a strong expertise in alternative energies vehicles and is now capable of offering a complete range running on compressed natural gas - fully compatible with biomethane - and in the electromobility field, to suit every kind of transport need. Thus, IVECO BUS positions itself as a reference partner to face the numerous challenges of sustainable mobility.

IVECO BUS employs over 6,000 people across four production units, in Annonay, France, Vysoké Myto, Czech Republic, Brescia, Italy and in Rorthais, France with its electromobility center of excellence.

The extensive IVECO BUS and IVECO service network guarantees assistance around the world wherever an Iveco Bus vehicle is at work.

For further information about IVECO BUS: www.ivecobus.com