Iveco N : FPT INDUSTRIAL LEADS THE PATH TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE AT WORLD AG EXPO AND PRESENTS THE “BEHIND FOOD” SPECIAL PROJECT

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
FPT Industrial is presenting a new special project called "Behind Food" along with its latest engines at the World Ag Expo 2022, the world's largest agricultural exhibition, which takes place in Tulare, California, from February 8 to 10.Visitors can check the news of theBrand at booth T36 at the North Exhibits Hall.

The project "Behind Food" is an initiative of FPT Industrial to promote sustainable agriculture, showing how innovative powertrain technologies are part of a chain that takes high-quality, healthy products from the field to the table. In collaboration with Eataly, the world's largest artisanal Italian food and beverage marketplace, FPT Industrial will debut the "Behind Food" cooking show,taking viewers through a tasting journey from the Californian farms of Sohnrey Family Foods, Trattore Farms, and Hilmar Jerseysto the kitchen of Eataly's headquarters in Turin, Italy. All farms involved in the project are customers of New Holland Agriculture, which isthe other key partner in this chapter "Behind Food".

During the press event at FPT Industrial's booth, on February 9, at 10:30 PST,there was also a live cooking demo led by Fabio Angeli, Chef of La Scuola Eataly, Los Angeles. The presence of Eataly reinforces the partnership that started in 2019 between the twocompanies, built on their common vision of providing environmentally friendly products with quality and passion.

"We are glad to participate in this year's edition of World Ag Expo to continue spreading the message of sustainable agriculture,"said Braden Cammauf, Head of FPT Industrial in North America. "Our Brand has made incredible advances in alternative fuel solutions and in powering modern, productive and reliable agriculture machines that help farmers take care of our land every day."

In terms of products, FPT Industrial is taking six of its most recent powertrain technologiesto World Ag Expo, displaying solutions for different kinds of applications focused on the North American market.

The newest engine of theBrand, the F28, is being showcased on the stand. The F28 Tier 4 Finalis a new modular and multi-fuel solution specifically designed for light and compact agriculture machines. Whether fueled by Diesel or Natural Gas, it delivers a performance of a 3.4-liter engine in a 2-liter package.

There are other three compact and flexible solutions for light operations at FPT Industrial's booth. The F34 Tier 4 Finalhas a maximum power of 90 kW and torque up to 490 Nm, delivering high performance in a compact layout. Besides, it has a long-lasting DPF-free aftertreatment system and one-side serviceability that speeds up maintenance operations. The F34 Tier 4 Final Power Pack version comes with all components (e.g. air filter, cooling pack, ATS) pre- assembled in one package, providing power up to 55 kW and torque up to 320 Nm. The third highly compact solution at the show is the F36 Tier 4 Final, with the best-in-class power and torque density - up to 105 kW and 600 Nm.

For heavy-duty operations that require top performance, FPTIndustrial is exhibiting the Cursor 9 Tier 4 Final Power Pack, which delivers maximum power of 308 kW and torque upto 1800 Nm. Because it is a ready-to-use power unit, it simplifies emission compliance for customers. In addition, it ensures low fuel consumption and low running costs thanks to EGR-free combustion, long service interval and for-life ATS.

Lastly, for robustness and durability even in the most severe conditions, the N67 Tier 3 IPUis the right choice. Available in both mechanical and electronic configurations, it delivers power up to 175 kW,torque up to 1020 Nm, besides high fuel efficiency.

During the AGExpo show, visitors will also find FPT Industrial at the New Holland Agriculture booth (South Exhibits, Hall 1),where the N67 NGengine is on display in a dedicated corner close to the T6 METHANE TRACTOR.

F28 Tier 4 Final technical specifications
Displacement: 2.8 liter
Max Power: 55 kW (75 hp)
Max Torque: 375 Nm (276 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 4 Final
Service interval: 600 hours

F34 Tier 4 Final technical specifications
Displacement: 3.4 liter
Max Power: 90 kW (121 hp)
Max Torque: 490 Nm (361 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 4 Final
Service interval: 600 hours

F34 Tier 4 Final Power Pack technical specifications
Displacement: 3.4 liter
Max Power: 55 kW (75 hp)
Max Torque: 320 Nm (236 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 4 Final
Service interval: 600 hours

F36 Tier 4 Final technical specifications
Displacement: 3.6 liter
Max Power: 105 kW (141 hp)
Max Torque: 600 Nm (442 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 4 Final
Service interval: 600 hours

Cursor 9 Tier 4 Final Power Pack technical specifications
Displacement: 8.7 liter
Max Power: 308 kW (413 hp)
Max Torque: 1800 Nm (1327 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 4 Final
Service interval: 600 hours

N67 Tier 3 IPU technical specifications
Displacement: 6.7 liter
Max Power: 175 kW (235 hp)
Max Torque: 1020 Nm (752 lb/ft)
Certification: Tier 3
Service interval: 600 hours

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
