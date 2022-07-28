Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Iveco Group N.V.
  News
  Summary
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
5.500 EUR   +5.12%
02:08aIVECO N : Group 2022 Second Quarter Results
PU
07/26Rolls-Royce Selects Former BP Executive as New CEO
MT
07/25IVECO N : FPT INDUSTRIAL EXHIBITS THE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE OF POWERTRAIN AT THE BEYOND – IVECO GROUP DAYS EVENT
PU
Iveco N : Group 2022 Second Quarter Results

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2022 Second Quarter and First Half Results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/media/corporate_press_releases or consulting the accompanying PDF:

Iveco Group consolidated revenues of €3.4 billion (up ~2% year on year).

Adjusted net income of €60 million and adjusted EBIT of €118million.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €625million.

Consolidated revenuesof €3,371 million, up 1.5%. Net revenues of Industrial Activitiesof €3,329 million, up 1.1%, mainly due to strong positive price realization.

Adjusted EBIT of €118 million(€126 million in Q2 2021), with a 3.5% margin (3.8% margin in Q2 2021). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activitiesof €91 million(€110million in Q2 2021), with positive price realization close to offset higher raw material and energy cost.

Adjusted net incomeof €60 million(adjusted net income of €77 million in Q2 2021), which excludes a negative after-tax impact of €15million from the first time adoption of the hyperinflationary accounting in Turkey. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.20 (adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.26 in Q2 2021).

Reported income tax expense of €29 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR) of 33%in Q2 2022 (35%in H1 2022). The adjusted ETR reflects the different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and other discrete items.

Net cash of Industrial Activitiesat €625million (€1,063 million at 31stDecember 2021 or €765million at 31stMarch 2022). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was negative €111million, €293million lower compared to Q2 2021 due to working capital absorption deriving from the impact of component shortages on inventory level and lower production vs Q2 2021.

Available liquidity at €3,495 millionas of 30thJune 2022, up €105 million from 31stMarch 2022, including €2,000 million of undrawn committed facilities.

