2023 Semi-Annual Report
Second quarter 2023
CONTENTS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR
SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
GENERAL
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
6
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION BY ACTIVITY
21
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
22
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
27
IMPORTANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2023
27
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
27
2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
28
SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2023
29
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
30
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
31
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
32
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
34
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
35
Notes
36
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
61
Also available at www.ivecogroup.com
Iveco Group N.V.
Corporate Seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Principal Office and Business Address: Via Puglia 35, Turin, Italy
Share Capital: €3,454,589.70 (as of 30 June 2023)
Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands: reg. no. 83102701
Contents 1
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AND AUDITOR
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
Executive Directors
Deloitte Accountants B.V.
Suzanne Heywood - Chairperson
Gerrit Andreas Marx - Chief Executive Officer
Non-Executive Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli(1)(*)
Tufan Erginbilgic(2)(3)(**)
Essimari Kairisto(1)(**)
Linda Knoll(2)(3)
Alessandro Nasi(2)(3)
Olof Persson(1)(**)
Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas(1)
- Member of the Audit Committee
- Member of the Human Capital and Compensation Committee
- Member of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee
- Independent Director and Senior Non-Executive Director (**) Independent Director
Disclaimer
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this report, including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of Iveco Group and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the continued uncertainties related to the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war; supply chain disruptions and global logistic constraints, including, industry capacity constraints, supplier viability issues, material availability and relevant price volatility; increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents, also due to potential massive availability of Generative Artificial Intelligence; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods- related products, including demand uncertainty caused by current macroeconomic and geopolitical issues; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used vehicles; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, follow-on private litigation in various jurisdictions after the settlement of the EU antitrust investigation of the Iveco Group announced on 19th July 2016, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of Iveco Group and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; further developments of geopolitical threats (e.g. China Trade tensions) which could impact our operations, supply chains, distribution network, as well as negative evolutions of the economic and financial conditions at global and regional levels; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including other pandemics, terrorist attacks or acts of war in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realise the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; our failure to realise, or a delay in realising, all of the anticipated
Board of Directors and Auditor 2
benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
Further information concerning factors, risks, and uncertainties that could materially affect Iveco Group's financial results is included in Iveco Group Report on Financial Statements at 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS. Investors are expressly invited to refer to and consider the information on risks, factors, and uncertainties incorporated in the above-mentioned document, in addition to the information presented here.
Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this report, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Iveco Group's control. Except as may be required by applicable rules, Iveco Group expressly disclaims any intention to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this report to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning Iveco Group, including factors that potentially could materially affect Iveco Group's financial results, is included in Iveco Group's reports and filings under applicable regulations.
Board of Directors and Auditor 3
SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
(Unaudited)
GENERAL
Iveco Group N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Iveco Group" or the "Group") was incorporated as a public limited company (naamloze vennootschap) under the laws of the Netherlands on 16 June 2021. The Company's corporate seat is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office and business address is Via Puglia n. 35, Turin, Italy. The Company is registered with the trade register of the Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands (Kamer van Koophandel) under number 83102701. The Netherlands is the Company's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC, as amended by Directive 2013/50/EU). Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "we", "us" and "our" refer to Iveco Group N.V. together with its subsidiaries.
The Company, which upon incorporation was 100% owned by CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial" and together with its subsidiaries the "CNH Industrial Group"), was formed in the context of the separation ("the Demerger") of the Commercial and Specialty Vehicles business, the Powertrain business as well as the related Financial Services business from CNH Industrial N.V. The Demerger became effective on 1 January 2022 (the "Effective Date"), and the Company ultimately began to act as a holding for the Iveco Group, also providing for central treasury activity in the interest of Group's subsidiaries.
On 3 January 2022, the Company's Common Shares started trading on Euronext Milan (previously named the Mercato Telematico Azionario), a regulated market operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in Milan, Italy. Effective from the Demerger, Iveco Group N.V. is not anymore owned by CNH Industrial N.V. All shares in the Company issued upon incorporation to CNH Industrial were cancelled as part of the Demerger. As a result of the listing, the Company became a Dutch Public Interest Entity (OOB) on 3 January 2022.
Iveco Group reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the European Union ("EU-IFRS") for European listing proposes and for Dutch law requirements. This Semi-Annual Report is prepared using the euro as the presentation currency. Iveco Group reports its operations under three segments:
- Commercial and Specialty Vehicles designs, manufactures and distributes a full range of light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the IVECO brand, minibuses, city-buses, intercity buses and coaches under the IVECO BUS (previously Iveco Irisbus) and HEULIEZ brands, large-scaleheavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles under the ASTRA brand, firefighting vehicles under the MAGIRUS brand, and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the IDV brand.
- Powertrain designs, manufactures and distributes, under the FPT Industrial brand, a range of combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems, transmission systems and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation.
- Financial Services offers a range of financial products and services to dealers and customers. Financial Services provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used vehicles sold by brand dealers and distributors of the Group or directly by subsidiaries of the Group. In addition, Financial Services provides wholesale financing to brand dealers and distributors of the Group. Wholesale financing consists primarily of floor plan financing and allows the dealers to purchase and maintain a representative inventory of products. Financial Services also provides trade receivables factoring services to Iveco Group Industrial Activities legal entities. Additionally, Financial Services grants support to CNH Industrial, by providing financial services for their European brands, dealers and customers under a vendor and service agreement, receiving a fee for the services rendered.
The activities carried out by Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, and Powertrain, as well as corporate functions, are collectively referred to as "Industrial Activities".
Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (1) Europe; (2) South America;
(3) North America and (4) Rest of World. The geographic designations have the following meanings:
- Europe: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Balkans;
- South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands;
- North America: United States, Canada and Mexico; and
- Rest of World: Continental Asia (including Türkiye and Russia), Oceania and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the African continent, and Middle East.
This Semi-Annual Report is unaudited.
Semi-Annual Management Report 4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Iveco Group NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 19:05:27 UTC.