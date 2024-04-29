Iveco Group N.V.
Iveco Group N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date29 apr 2024 - 11:01
Statutory nameIveco Group N.V.
TitleIveco Group N.V. to present its 2024 First Quarter Results on 10th May 2024
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202404290000000008_20240429_PR_Iveco_Group_Q1_2024_Results_Announcement.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 29 April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 11:06:59 UTC.