Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Iveco Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:20 2022-09-21 pm EDT
5.134 EUR   +3.76%
03:10pIVECO N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
PU
10:49aIVECO and Petit Forestier sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of 2,000 eDAILY
AQ
10:49aIVECO 'drives the road of change' at IAA 2022; Unveiled the Brand's latest innovations in alternative propulsion which will lead the transport industry to zero emissions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn

09/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyMorgan Stanley
  • Issuing institutionIveco Group N.V.
  • Place of residenceTurijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares9.410.811,00 Number of voting rights9.410.811,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.049.302,00 Number of voting rights3.049.302,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.700,00 Number of voting rights3.700,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC))
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,61 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,88 % Indirectly potential2,72 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,61 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,88 % Indirectly potential2,72 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares Manner of disposal
1,00 Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC)
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
Capital interest Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 21 September 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IVECO GROUP N.V.
03:10pIVECO N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
PU
10:49aIVECO and Petit Forestier sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of 2,000 eD..
AQ
10:49aIVECO 'drives the road of change' at IAA 2022; Unveiled the Brand's latest innovations ..
AQ
09/20IVECO N : From vision to reality. fpt industrial reveals the direction of its energy trans..
PU
09/20IVECO and Plus Successfully Complete Initial Phase of Autonomous Truck Pilot, Ready for..
AQ
09/19Hyundai Motor, Italy's IVECO Group Introduce Hydrogen Car at IAA Transportation 2022
MT
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19Nikola, IVECO Commercially Launch European Nikola Tre Battery Electric Vehicle
MT
09/19IVECO N : Group displays its product milestones towards net zero carbon mobility at IAA Tr..
PU
09/19IVECO N : Group and Nikola Corporation's sustainable transport journey progresses today at..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVECO GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 963 M 12 948 M 12 948 M
Net income 2022 128 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 1 121 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 397 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 34 132
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart IVECO GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Iveco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,95 €
Average target price 8,66 €
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.0.00%1 340
PACCAR, INC.-1.95%30 092
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.62%20 539
KOMATSU LTD.4.47%18 521
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.39%17 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-31.92%16 705