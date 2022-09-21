Iveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Back
Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify Morgan Stanley
Issuing institution Iveco Group N.V.
Place of residence Turijn
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares9.410.811,00
Number of voting rights9.410.811,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.049.302,00
Number of voting rights3.049.302,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.700,00
Number of voting rights3.700,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC))
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,61 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,88 %
Indirectly potential2,72 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,61 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,88 %
Indirectly potential2,72 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares
Manner of disposal
1,00
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC)
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type
Directly potential
Indirectly potential
Capital interest
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Iveco Group NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about IVECO GROUP N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on IVECO GROUP N.V.
Sales 2022
12 963 M
12 948 M
12 948 M
Net income 2022
128 M
128 M
128 M
Net Debt 2022
1 121 M
1 119 M
1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,0x
Yield 2022
1,74%
Capitalization
1 397 M
1 395 M
1 395 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
EV / Sales 2023
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
34 132
Free-Float
72,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
4,95 €
Average target price
8,66 €
Spread / Average Target
74,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.