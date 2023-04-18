Advanced search
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
8.338 EUR   +1.19%
03:28pIveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
PU
10:04aCitadel Advisors cuts short on Iveco Group.
AN
05:50aSquares bullish; banks act as locomotive
AN
Iveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn

04/18/2023 | 03:28pm EDT
Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction17 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyMorgan Stanley
Issuing institutionIveco Group N.V.
Place of residenceTurijn
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares119.651,00 Number of voting rights119.651,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares11.067.631,00 Number of voting rights11.067.631,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,24 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,03 % Indirectly potential3,20 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,24 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,03 % Indirectly potential3,20 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares Manner of disposal
Number of shares1,00 Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC)
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
TypeCapital interest Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 18 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 19:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 973 M 16 418 M 16 418 M
Net income 2023 205 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2023 1 877 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 2 261 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 35 611
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,24 €
Average target price 9,69 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.48.25%2 440
