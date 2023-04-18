|
Iveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction17 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyMorgan Stanley
Issuing institutionIveco Group N.V.
Place of residenceTurijn
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares119.651,00
|
Number of voting rights119.651,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares11.067.631,00
|
Number of voting rights11.067.631,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,24 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,03 %
|
Indirectly potential3,20 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,24 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,03 %
|
Indirectly potential3,20 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|
Number of shares
|
Manner of disposal
|
Number of shares1,00
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC)
Distribution in percentages (short)
|
Type
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeCapital interest
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 18 April 2023
Disclaimer
Iveco Group NV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 19:27:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about IVECO GROUP N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on IVECO GROUP N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
14 973 M
16 418 M
16 418 M
|Net income 2023
|
205 M
225 M
225 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 877 M
2 058 M
2 058 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|10,6x
|Yield 2023
|2,50%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 261 M
2 480 M
2 480 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,28x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 611
|Free-Float
|57,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|8,24 €
|Average target price
|9,69 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,6%