Iveco N : Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 14 973 M 16 418 M 16 418 M Net income 2023 205 M 225 M 225 M Net Debt 2023 1 877 M 2 058 M 2 058 M P/E ratio 2023 10,6x Yield 2023 2,50% Capitalization 2 261 M 2 480 M 2 480 M EV / Sales 2023 0,28x EV / Sales 2024 0,26x Nbr of Employees 35 611 Free-Float 57,3% Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 8,24 € Average target price 9,69 € Spread / Average Target 17,6% Managers and Directors Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) IVECO GROUP N.V. 48.25% 2 440