Morgan Stanley - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction24 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyMorgan Stanley
Issuing institutionIveco Group N.V.
Place of residenceTurijn
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareSwap
|Number of shares4.742.009,00
|Number of voting rights4.742.009,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares6.721.710,00
|Number of voting rights6.721.710,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares819.978,00
|Number of voting rights819.978,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,56 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,24 %
|Indirectly potential3,32 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,56 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,24 %
|Indirectly potential3,32 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|Manner of disposal
|Number of shares1,00
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC)
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly potential
|Indirectly potential
|TypeCapital interest
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 25 July 2023
Attachments
Disclaimer
Iveco Group NV published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 19:23:46 UTC.