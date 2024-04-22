Iveco Group N.V.
Iveco Group N.V.

21 apr 2024
Statutory nameIveco Group N.V.
TitleOlof Persson to replace Gerrit Marx as CEO of Iveco Group starting from July 2024
202404210000000001_20240421_PR_Iveco_Group_CEO_Appointment.pdf

Date last update: 22 April 2024

