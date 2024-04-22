More about the company
Iveco Group N.V. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of commercial and specialized vehicles (74.4%): commercial vehicles, buses, trucks, light and heavy industrial vehicles, defense vehicles, fire-fighting vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. (Iveco, Heuliez Bus, Iveco Astra, Magirus and Iveco Defence Vehicles brands);
- sale of transmission and propulsion systems (23%): transmission and axle systems, combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems (FPT Industrial brand), mainly for agricultural, construction and energy production equipment;
- financial services (2.6%): particularly financing and leasing services.
At the end of 2009, the group had 22 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (76.4%), South America (8.9%), North America (2.1%) and other (12.6%).