Southpoint Capital Advisors LP - Iveco Group N.V. - Turijn
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction12 oct 2023
Person obliged to notifySouthpoint Capital Advisors LP
Issuing institutionIveco Group N.V.
Place of residenceTurijn
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareEquity Swap
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights0,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareEquity Swap
|Number of shares10.000.000,00
|Number of voting rights10.000.000,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,89 %
|Directly real2,89 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,89 %
|Directly real2,89 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 13 October 2023
Iveco Group NV published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 19:04:24 UTC.