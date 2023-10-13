Iveco Group N.V. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems. The activity is organized around three areas: - sale of commercial and specialized vehicles: commercial vehicles, buses, trucks, light and heavy industrial vehicles, defense vehicles, fire-fighting vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. (Iveco, Heuliez Bus, Iveco Astra, Magirus and Iveco Defence Vehicles brands); - sale of transmission and propulsion systems: transmission and axle systems, combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems (FPT Industrial brand), mainly for agricultural, construction and energy production equipment; - financial services: particularly financing and leasing services.