Iveco N : THE FPT INDUSTRIAL N67 NATURAL GAS ENGINE POWERS THE WORLD'S FIRST LNG PROTOTYPE TRACTOR, DESIGNED BY NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE
12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
At the CNH Industrial Tech Day event, held in Phoenix (Arizona, USA) on December 7thand 8th, 2022, New Holland Agriculture unveiled the newT7 Methane Power LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) pre-production prototype tractor, the world's first LNG tractor powered by FPT Industrial's N67 NG engine. This marks another step in FPT Industrial's decarbonization path for agriculture.
The T7 Methane PowerLNGwas developed to offer both aneconomic and ecological alternativeto environmentally conscious farmers looking for high-horsepower tractors which offerexcellent performance, lower emissions, and reduced operating costs. In addition, since liquified natural gas allows for greater storage density compared to compressed natural gas,it increases run time without the need for additional tanks, ensuring overall farm sustainability.
TheNewHollandT7MethanePowerLNGtractorharnessesalltheexperienceand expertise of FPT Industrial, the world's leading producer of low-environmental-impact engines, andenabler ofanother crucial step towards decarbonization in agriculture. With over 20 years' experience and more than 70,000 units sold globally,FPT Industrial is leading theintroduction of Natural Gas technology in off-road segment applications,with customized engine solutions for installation on agricultural equipment.
The heart of both the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022" - the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power - and the world' first LNG tractor - the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG -the N67 Natural Gas is the ultimate clean-energy solution specifically designed for open-field tractors.
Delivering the same performance as its diesel equivalent in terms of power, torque, durabilityandmaintenanceintervals,theN67NGensuresdiesel-likedrivabilityforan unchanged customer experience, while reducing the carbon footprint of farming operations.
The N67NGengine powering theNew HollandT7Methane Power LNG can runonliquified biomethane sourced from livestock manure and slurry, allowing for carbon-negative operation and enabling circular ecosystems in agriculture.
Iveco Group NV published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:06 UTC.