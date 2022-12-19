Iveco N : THE FPT INDUSTRIAL N67 NATURAL GAS ENGINE POWERS THE WORLD'S FIRST LNG PROTOTYPE TRACTOR, DESIGNED BY NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE

At the CNH Industrial Tech Day event, held in Phoenix (Arizona, USA) on December 7thand 8th, 2022, New Holland Agriculture unveiled the newT7 Methane Power LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) pre-production prototype tractor, the world's first LNG tractor powered by FPT Industrial's N67 NG engine. This marks another step in FPT Industrial's decarbonization path for agriculture.

The T7 Methane Power LNGwas developed to offer both an economic and ecological alternativeto environmentally conscious farmers looking for high-horsepower tractors which offer excellent performance, lower emissions, and reduced operating costs. In addition, since liquified natural gas allows for greater storage density compared to compressed natural gas, it increases run time without the need for additional tanks, ensuring overall farm sustainability.

TheNewHollandT7MethanePowerLNGtractorharnessesalltheexperienceand expertise of FPT Industrial, the world's leading producer of low-environmental-impact engines, and enabler of another crucial step towards decarbonization in agriculture. With over 20 years' experience and more than 70,000 units sold globally, FPT Industrial is leading the introduction of Natural Gas technology in off-road segment applications, with customized engine solutions for installation on agricultural equipment.