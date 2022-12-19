Advanced search
    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:50 2022-12-19 pm EST
5.952 EUR   +1.36%
01:40pIveco N : The fpt industrial n67 natural gas engine powers the world's first lng prototype tractor, designed by new holland agriculture
PU
12/12Italian Metalworkers Unions To Continue Pay Talks With Four Carmakers Until January 2023
MT
12/12Contract Talks for Italian Autoworkers to Continue Into January
MT
Iveco N : THE FPT INDUSTRIAL N67 NATURAL GAS ENGINE POWERS THE WORLD'S FIRST LNG PROTOTYPE TRACTOR, DESIGNED BY NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
At the CNH Industrial Tech Day event, held in Phoenix (Arizona, USA) on December 7thand 8th, 2022, New Holland Agriculture unveiled the newT7 Methane Power LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) pre-production prototype tractor, the world's first LNG tractor powered by FPT Industrial's N67 NG engine. This marks another step in FPT Industrial's decarbonization path for agriculture.

The T7 Methane Power LNGwas developed to offer both an economic and ecological alternativeto environmentally conscious farmers looking for high-horsepower tractors which offer excellent performance, lower emissions, and reduced operating costs. In addition, since liquified natural gas allows for greater storage density compared to compressed natural gas, it increases run time without the need for additional tanks, ensuring overall farm sustainability.

TheNewHollandT7MethanePowerLNGtractorharnessesalltheexperienceand expertise of FPT Industrial, the world's leading producer of low-environmental-impact engines, and enabler of another crucial step towards decarbonization in agriculture. With over 20 years' experience and more than 70,000 units sold globally, FPT Industrial is leading the introduction of Natural Gas technology in off-road segment applications, with customized engine solutions for installation on agricultural equipment.

The heart of both the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022" - the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power - and the world' first LNG tractor - the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG - the N67 Natural Gas is the ultimate clean-energy solution specifically designed for open-field tractors.

Delivering the same performance as its diesel equivalent in terms of power, torque, durabilityandmaintenanceintervals, the N67 NG ensures diesel-like drivability for an unchanged customer experience, while reducing the carbon footprint of farming operations.

The N67 NGengine powering the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG can run on liquified biomethane sourced from livestock manure and slurry, allowing for carbon-negative operation and enabling circular ecosystems in agriculture.

Turin, Italy, 19thDecember 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 522 M 14 338 M 14 338 M
Net income 2022 112 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 1 131 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 1 593 M 1 690 M 1 689 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 34 132
Free-Float 72,9%
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.0.00%1 689
PACCAR, INC.11.30%34 161
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-7.23%26 139
KOMATSU LTD.14.54%21 346
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-6.66%21 257
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.54%21 056