Vénissieux, December 21, 2023

IVECO BUS, the global passenger transport brand of the Iveco Group and one of Europe's leading bus full liner manufacturers, is growing its presence in the Turkish market with the delivery of 10 CROSSWAY to the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality.

The Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality is the first customer in Türkiye to choose the CROSSWAY model, of which more than 60,000 units have been sold in various versions in Europe.

The vehicles will provide a passenger transport service between Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Balıkesir.

IVECO BUS, Europe's leading passenger transport brand, has delivered its first 10 CROSSWAY to Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality. The vehicles will be used to transport passengers between Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Balıkesir.

The handover ceremony to the Mayor of Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, Mr Yücel Yılmaz, was held in the presence of IVECO BUS representatives, Marco Franza, head of IVECO BUS' Asia Commercial Operations and Bus Customer Service, Hakkı Işınak, General Manager of IVECO Turkey, Ahmet Örs, Project Director of IVECO Bus Turkey, Rüştü Başargan, General Manager of IVECO Automotive, Mustafa Demirbaş, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FSM Demirbaş, and Sedat Çınar, General Manager of FSM Demirbaş.

During the ceremony, Marco Franza presented a silver plate on behalf of IVECO BUS to Mayor Yücel Yılmaz to celebrate the entry of the CROSSWAY buses into the city's transport fleet. Commenting on the first sale of IVECO BUS in Türkiye, he stated: "IVECO BUS, part of the IVECO Group, is confirming its ambition to grow globally. We are now proving that CROSSWAY is the best vehicle to meet customer needs in the region and we are convinced that the entire IVECO BUS product range will be capable of increasing its presence in the country thanks to its distinctive advantages. IVECO BUS, with its strong commitment to sustainability, will soon offer zero-emission vehicles, contributing to a more sustainable transport offering in the market. The CROSSWAY buses, which have now entered the Turkish market, will be amongst the favorite public transportation solutions and I believe that after this acquisition, in which Balıkesir Municipality is a pioneer, we will see more IVECO buses operating in Türkiye.''

CROSSWAY, one of the iconic models in the wide range of vehicles offered by IVECO BUS, is now available in the Turkish market.

CROSSWAY is designed to perfectly meet the needs of customers, whatever the mission and whatever the weather conditions. It is equipped with the engine produced by FPT Industrial, renowned for its excellent performance and longer service intervals.

With the CROSSWAY model, Balıkesir Municipality has chosen the undisputed leader in its category in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, optimized operating costs, driving safety and passenger comfort.

The forthcoming Busworld exhibition taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye, will see IVECO BUS display its range of mobility solutions.

IVECO BUS

IVECO BUS is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a global leader in commercial and specialty vehicles, powertrain, and financial services, listed on the Borsa Italiana in Milan.

With a worldwide presence and a leading position in Europe in sustainable public transport, IVECO BUS supports public and private operators in all their missions, with an offer of global mobility solutions available in different energies, such as electric or powered by compressed natural gas compatible with biomethane.

The overall offer includes:

- school, intercity and tourism coaches;

- standard and articulated city buses, including BRT dedicated versions; city midibuses

- minibuses for all passenger transport missions.

- connectivity and fleet management services available through IVECO ON

- a portfolio of products and services with Energy Mobility Solutions, from simulations and design to the supply of charging stations, and installation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure

The extensive IVECO BUS and IVECO service network guarantees assistance around the world wherever an Iveco Bus vehicle is at work.

IVECO BUS employs over 5,000 people across five production units, in Annonay and Rorthais, France, Vysoké Myto, Czech Republic, Brescia and Foggia, Italy.

For further information about IVECO BUS: www.ivecobus.com

For further information about Iveco Group: www.ivecogroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Isabelle FILLONNEAU

Mobile + 33 6 87 71 36 24

isabelle.fillonneau@ivecogroup.com