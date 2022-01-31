Log in
Iveco N : publishes its 2022 Corporate Calendar

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2022 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 31 January 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2022:

Date

Earnings releases

26

April

Results for 1st quarter 2022

28

July

Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2022

8 November

Results for 3rd quarter 2022

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

On 8 February 2022 the Company will host a conference call for investors and financial analysts providing Full Year 2021 Combined Consolidated Financial Results. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Company Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 is scheduled for 13 April 2022.

The 2022 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Note: It is reminded that as already disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company does not plan to distribute dividends in 2022.

Pag. 2

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain,

and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA,

  1. leader in large-scaleheavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website: www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
