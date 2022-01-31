Iveco N : publishes its 2022 Corporate Calendar

Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2022 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 31 January 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2022:

Date Earnings releases 26 April Results for 1st quarter 2022 28 July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2022 8 November Results for 3rd quarter 2022

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

On 8 February 2022 the Company will host a conference call for investors and financial analysts providing Full Year 2021 Combined Consolidated Financial Results. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Company Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 is scheduled for 13 April 2022.

The 2022 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Note: It is reminded that as already disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company does not plan to distribute dividends in 2022.