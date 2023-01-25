Iveco N : publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2023:

Date Earnings releases 10thFebruary Results for 4thquarter and preliminary annual results 2022 11thMay Results for 1stquarter 2023 2ndAugust Results for 2ndquarter and 1sthalf 2023 1stNovember Results for 3rdquarter 2023

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Financial Statements at 31stDecember 2022 is scheduled to take place in mid April.