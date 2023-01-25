Iveco N : publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar
Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2023:
Date
Earnings releases
10 th February
Results for 4 th quarter and preliminary annual results 2022
11 th May
Results for 1 st quarter 2023
2 nd August
Results for 2 nd quarter and 1 st half 2023
1 st November
Results for 3 rd quarter 2023
The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Financial Statements at 31 st December 2022 is scheduled to take place in mid April.
The 2023 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com .
Sales 2022
13 629 M
14 824 M
14 824 M
Net income 2022
120 M
131 M
131 M
Net Debt 2022
1 124 M
1 223 M
1 223 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,3x
Yield 2022
0,86%
Capitalization
1 965 M
2 138 M
2 138 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,23x
EV / Sales 2023
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
34 132
Free-Float
72,9%
