    IVG   NL0015000LU4

IVECO GROUP N.V.

(IVG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:29:07 2023-01-25 pm EST
7.477 EUR   +3.19%
12:11pIveco N : publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar
PU
06:10aMib falls but holds 25,800; Nexi at tail end
AN
04:57aIveco N : BUS signs a record frame agreement with De Lijn for up to 500 full electric city buses
PU
Iveco N : publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar

01/25/2023 | 12:11pm EST
Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2023:

Date

Earnings releases

10thFebruary

Results for 4thquarter and preliminary annual results 2022

11thMay

Results for 1stquarter 2023

2ndAugust

Results for 2ndquarter and 1sthalf 2023

1stNovember

Results for 3rdquarter 2023

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Financial Statements at 31stDecember 2022 is scheduled to take place in mid April.

The 2023 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iveco Group NV published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 13 629 M 14 824 M 14 824 M
Net income 2022 120 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 1 124 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 1 965 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 34 132
Free-Float 72,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,25 €
Average target price 8,38 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.30.37%2 138
PACCAR, INC.3.31%38 630
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.36%27 296
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.30%24 030
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.7.10%23 112
KOMATSU LTD.7.34%22 478