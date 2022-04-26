Iveco N : report on combined financial statements at December 31, 2021

Report on Combined Financial Statements at 31 December 2021

CONTENTS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR ................................................................................................................................ 2

BOARD REPORT ................................................................................................................................................................... 4

INTRODUCTION ............................................................................................................................................................ 4

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND CERTAIN OTHER INFORMATION ......................................................................... 4

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY .............................................................................................................................. 5

REPORT ON OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................................ 6

SELECTED COMBINED FINANCIAL DATA .................................................................................................................. 6

RISK FACTORS ......................................................................................................................................................... 7

BUSINESS OVERVIEW .............................................................................................................................................. 18

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT .............................................................................................................................. 28

HUMAN RESOURCES ................................................................................................................................................ 29

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ....................................................................................................................... 30

RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL SYSTEM .......................................................................................................... 51

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ..................................................................................................................................... 52

REMUNERATION REPORT ........................................................................................................................................ 66

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS .......................................................................................................................................... 67

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ............................................................................................................................................ 68

IVECO GROUP COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 ...................................................................... 70

COMBINED INCOME STATEMENT ............................................................................................................................. 71

COMBINED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .......................................................................................... 72

COMBINED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ................................................................................................... 73

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................................................................... 75

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN INVESTED EQUITY .................................................................................. 76

NOTES TO THE COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................................................. 77

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ..................................................................................................................................... 145

Iveco Group N.V.

Corporate Seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Principal Office and Business Address: Via Puglia n. 35, Turin, Italy Share Capital: €250,000 (as of 31 December 2021)

Chamber of Commerce of the Netherlands: reg. no. 83102701

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR

BOARD OF DIRECTORS(a)

Chair

Suzanne Heywood

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR Ernst & Young Accountants LLP EY S.p.A.

Chief Executive Officer Gerrit Andreas Marx

Directors

Lorenzo Simonelli(1)(*)

Tufan Erginbilgic(2)(3)(**)

Essimari Kairisto(1)(**)

Linda Knoll(2)(3)

Alessandro Nasi(2)(3)

Olof Persson(1)(**)

Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas(b)

(a) From 16 June 2021 (the Company's incorporation date) until 31 December 2021 the Board of Directors was comprised of four managing Directors, all appointed at the incorporation of the Company and whose term of appointment was indefinite: Mr. Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta (Managing Director, Chairperson), Ms. Monica Ciceri, Mr. Roberto Russo and Mr. Andreas Georg Weishaar (Managing Directors). As of 1 January 2022, upon completion of the Demerger, all the managing Directors resigned and were replaced by two Executive Directors and six Non-Executive Directors, appointed for an initial term ending at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

(b) On 13 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders appointed Mr. Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as the seventh Non-Executive Director.

(1) Member of the Audit Committee

(2) Member of the Human Capital and Compensation Committee

(3) Member of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee

(*) Independent Director and Senior Non-Executive Director

(**) Independent Director

Disclaimer

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this earning release, including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of Iveco Group and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "continue", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "prospects", "plan", or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the continued uncertainties related to the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken or contemplated by governmental authorities or others in connection with the pandemic on our business, our employees, customers and suppliers; supply chain disruptions, including delays caused by mandated shutdowns, industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; disruption caused by business responses to COVID-19, including remote working arrangements, which may create increased vulnerability to cybersecurity or data privacy incidents; our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, including demand uncertainty caused by COVID-19; general economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant economic uncertainty and volatility caused by COVID-19; travel bans, border closures, other free movement restrictions, and the introduction of social distancing measures in our facilities may affect in the future our ability to operate as well as the ability of our suppliers and distributors to operate; changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliancerequirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and excess inventory levels; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used vehicles; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, follow-on private litigation in various jurisdictions after the settlement of the EU antitrust investigation of the Iveco Group announced on 19 July 2016, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of Iveco Group and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, supply chains, distribution network, as well as negative evolutions of the economic and financial conditions at global and regional levels; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including other pandemics, terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this earnings release, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Iveco Group's control. Iveco Group expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Further information concerning Iveco Group, including factors that potentially could materially affect Iveco Group's financial results, is included in Iveco Group's reports and filings with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") and Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB").

Additional factors which could cause actual results and developments to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are included in the section "Risk Factors" of this Report.

All future written and oral forward-looking statements by Iveco Group or persons acting on the behalf of Iveco Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.

BOARD REPORT INTRODUCTION

The present report (the "Report"), which includes the Combined Financial Statements of Iveco Group at 31 December 2021, has been prepared on a voluntary basis, in order to present the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Iveco Group Business structure that is now controlled by Iveco Group N.V. following the demerger (the "Demerger") of CNH Industrial N.V. occurred on 1 January 2022. This financial information has been derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of CNH Industrial. The IFRS financial measures for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been derived from the audited Combined Financial Statements included in the Iveco Group N.V. Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), published on 11 November 2021. The financial information included in the present Report (1) is presented based on information currently available, (2) is intended for informational purposes, only, (3) is not necessarily indicative of and does not purport to represent what the Iveco Group operating results would have been had the Demerger occurred as described or what the future operating results will be after having given effect to the Demerger and (4) does not reflect any actions that might be taken by management after the Demerger.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND CERTAIN OTHER INFORMATION

Iveco Group N.V. ("Iveco Group") is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. Iveco Group has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office in Turin, Italy. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, as used in this Report, the terms "Iveco Group", "we", "us", and "our", refer to Iveco Group N.V. together with its consolidated subsidiaries.

Iveco Group presents its Report, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the European Union ("EU-IFRS").

Iveco Group reports its operations under three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The activities carried out by Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, and Powertrain, as well as corporate functions, are collectively referred to as "Industrial Activities".

We have prepared our annual consolidated financial statements presented in this Report in accordance with EU-IFRS and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code. Our consolidated financial statements are prepared with the euro as the presentation currency and, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data set forth in this Report are expressed in euro.

Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic region. Our geographic regions are: (1) Europe; (2) South America; (3) North America and (4) Rest of World. The geographic designations have the following meanings:

▪ Europe: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans;

▪ South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and

▪ North America: United States, Canada and Mexico;

▪ Rest of World: Continental Asia (including Turkey and Russia), Oceania and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the African continent and Middle East.

Certain industry and market share information in this Report has been presented on a worldwide basis which includes all countries. In this Report, management estimates of market share information are generally based on retail unit sales data in North America, on registrations of equipment in most of Europe, Brazil, and various Rest of World markets, and on retail and shipment unit data collected by a central information bureau appointed by equipment manufacturers associations, including the Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores ("ANFAVEA") in Brazil, as well as on other shipment data collected by independent service bureaus. For Commercial Vehicles, regions are defined as: Europe (the 27 countries where our Commercial Vehicles business competes, excluding the United Kingdom and Ireland, for market share and total industry volume ("TIV") reporting purposes), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela) and Rest of World (Russia, Turkey, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand). Iveco European Light Commercial Vehicles ("LCV") Cab chassis only considers the major EU 15 markets. In addition, there may be a period of time between the shipment, delivery, sale and/or registration of a unit, which must be estimated, in making any adjustments to the shipment, delivery, sale, or registration data to determine our estimates of retail unit data in any period.

Board Report Presentation of Financial and Certain Other Information

4