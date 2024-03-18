(Alliance News) - Iveco Group NV on Monday announced that Francesco Tutino, chief human resources and IT officer, will take a new position in another industry sector by the end of the second quarter.

The search for the person to succeed Tutino has already begun, the company announced.

Iveco Group on Monday closed 2.5 percent in the red at EUR13.06 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

