Iveco to make low emissions buses in Italy

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Truckmaker Iveco Group
said on Monday it planned to restart bus production in Italy
after more than a decade, taking advantage of funds from the
EU-funded Recovery Plan to develop a fleet of low emission
public transport vehicles.
The group, which separated at the beginning of this year
from former parent CNH Industrial, said its bus
producing unit would apply for access to a so-called Development
Contract with Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, as part
of the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).
The aim is to develop and manufacture zero- and low-emission
buses in the country -- battery electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel
cell vehicles as well as latest-generation methane, biomethane,
diesel and biodiesel ones -- it added, without providing
financial details of the plan.
A source close to the matter told Reuters public funds could
cover around 25% of the investment.
As part of the plan buses are expected to be assembled in
Iveco's plant in Foggia, southern Italy, based on body frames
and chassis supplied by other European facilities of the group,
while engineering and manufacturing activities for electric
batteries will be set up in Turin.
Other components will be "largely" supplied by Italian
automotive part makers, Iveco said in a statement. Iveco last
made buses in Italy in 2011.
Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Iveco's plan was
very good news for national manufacturing and evidence of Rome's
efforts to support reshoring of key productions to Italy.
Iveco aims to start production of its first buses in Italy
in spring of next year, subject to the acceptance of its
application for a Development Contract, it said.
"This project will ... play a leading role in the urgently
needed renewal process of Italy's fleet for local public
transport," said Domenico Nucera, the head of Iveco bus
business.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari;
Editing by Alison Williams)