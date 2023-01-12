Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:35:07 2023-01-12 pm EST
6.862 EUR   +4.70%
06:10aSquares bullish; Iveco acts as locomotive on Mib
AN
02:40aFutures up; markets for 25 bp Fed hike
AN
01/11Milan all in the green; Saipem suffers on the Mib.
AN
Stock exchanges in green in Europe after US inflation data

01/12/2023 | 11:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari -- as stocks rejoiced at the U.S. inflation reading and the dollar hit a new six-month low due to the new downward revision of Fed tightening expectations -- closed in positive territory on Thursday's session along with other European listings.

"A series of trade updates pushed the FTSE 100 to 7,800 for the first time since May 2018, while the British index today outperformed its European and U.S. peers. Home builders and retailers found much to cheer about, if only because the British economy appears to have picked up considerably in recent months. The second half of the year still looks uncertain, as everyone has been keen to point out in their trade updates, but for the moment the situation looks much better than feared," commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Overseas, "while the employment picture remains solid, the Fed will be pleased to see that the inflation outlook is also improving. The steady decline in the rate of price increases may not be much comfort to consumers, but it is music to the ears of equity investors. For the dollar, however, further declines are on the horizon, continuing the trend from late last year."

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed up 0.7 percent to 25,733.96, the Mid-Cap was up 0.1 percent to 41,671.59, the Small-Cap was up 0.8 percent to 29,198.94, and Italy Growth finished up 0.2 percent to 9,502.01.

The FTSE 100 closed in the green by 0.9 percent as did the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Iveco marks a 4.4 percent rise. On Wednesday, the company confirmed that Iveco Bus, a brand of the group, has signed a three-year framework agreement for the supply of up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the bus company of the FS Italiane Group that operates mainly in local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent, Iveco adds, the largest E-WAY city bus order to date in Italy.

Eni -- in the green by 1.2 percent -- announced Thursday that through Vår Energi, a listed company in which it is the largest shareholder, it will participate in a total of 12 new exploration licenses as a result of the "2022 Awards in Predefined Areas" tender process run by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Vår Energi was awarded 5 licenses as an Operator and 7 licenses as a partner. The licenses are distributed over all three major mining basins on the Norwegian continental shelf.

New all-time high for Terna - up 1.3 percent -, which in 2022 saw the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and regional departments authorize 29 interventions, with a total value of more than EUR2.5 billion in investments, aimed at developing the national electricity grid.

After surpassing EUR1 billion in authorized investments in 2021 for the first time in history, in 2022, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma recorded a new record, more than doubling the previous year's figure and substantially tenfold the 2020 figure, when investments amounted to EUR266 million.

On the bearish side, Interpump gives up 1.0 percent, following a 1.9 percent green in the previous session. DiaSorin, on the other hand, gives up 1.7 percent, after a 0.3 percent gain in the previous session.

On the Mid-Cap, the contracting station Agenzia Territoriale dell'Emilia-Romagna per i Servizi Idrici e Rifiuti - ATERSIR entered into contracts with Iren Ambiente, a subsidiary of Iren - up 0.5% - for the concession of the public service concession for waste management in the Parma and Piacenza territorial basins with a duration of 15 years, starting January 1, 2023.

The total awarding of the two concessions entrusted following public tenders - covers 89 municipalities, with a total auction base amount of EUR1.3 billion. The rebates on the tender base presented by Iren Ambiente will save the territory nearly EUR60 million over the 15 years.

Mondadori closed 0.8 percent in the red after announcing Thursday that Stefano Peccatori will take over as president & CEO of U.S. publisher Rizzoli International Publications, among the market leaders in the illustrated book segment, and Rizzoli Bookstores, which is headed by one of New York's most prestigious bookstores, starting this month.

Seco retreats 3.2 percent. The company on Wednesday disclosed that it had processed its pre-closing revenues for fiscal year 2022, which amount to EUR200 million, up 78 percent from 2021 and in line with the official guidance communicated to the market last April. Organic growth was 43%, while like-for-like growth was 36%.

On the Small-Cap, d'Amico International Shipping rises 4.8 percent after announcing on Thursday that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) has exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement related to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-ton 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million.

It is expected that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

Cellularline--up 2.0 percent--reported that Mauro Borgogno has been appointed as the company's new chief financial officer and corporate accounting officer.

Among SMEs, Racing Force is up 1.5 percent after reporting that it closed the accelerated book building of 1.9 million newly issued ordinary shares.

The newly issued shares were subscribed at a unit price of EUR5.15, for a total value of EUR10.0 million.

Askoll EVA closed in the green by more than 17 percent after it reported Wednesday evening that it had received a new order from customer Cooltra, a company that operates in Europe in sustainable mobility on two wheels with a fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles. The value of the order is approximately EUR1.3 million.

Omer ends up 1.7 percent after announcing Thursday that it has signed a contract with Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Italy to supply toilet modules.

The order awarded to Omer involves the supply of toilet modules for 42 trains, with a total contract value of about EUR5 million. Production and delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the overall contract duration currently expected to be about 2 years.

Grifal, on the other hand, falls 4.9 percent, in the midst of profit taking after yesterday's surplus of more than 18 percent. The company reported that it has reached an agreement with José Neves Group to produce cArtù-branded corrugated board in Portugal through the joint venture Seven cArtù Lda.

In New York, the Dow is in the green by 0.4 percent at 34,106.25, the S&P 500 is in fractional green at 3,971.29, while the Nasdaq gives up 0.1 percent to 10,916.02.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0812 versus USD1.0751 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2163 from USD1.2129 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.35 a barrel from USD79.94 a barrel last night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,895.10 an ounce from USD1,880.30 an ounce last night.

Friday's economic calendar opens in Japan at 0050 CET with M2 and M3 money supply data.

In China, at 0400 CET, it is the turn of the trade balance and from import and export data.

In the European morning, at 0800 CET, the UK releases GDP, monthly change in service sector prices, manufacturing output and the trade balance.

Still in Europe, between 0845 CET and 0900 CET, the consumer price index of France and Spain are released.

At 1000 CET, Italy releases data on industrial production, while Germany releases GDP.

At 1100 CET, it is the turn of Eurozone industrial production data.

At 1400 CET from Spain comes the consumer confidence index.

No special announcements are expected among companies listed on Piazza Affari.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASKOLL EVA SPA 17.55% 0.71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.69644 Delayed Quote.1.17%
AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A. 2.15% 11.9 Delayed Quote.1.30%
BRENT OIL 1.50% 84.1 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
CAC 40 0.74% 6975.68 Real-time Quote.6.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.74809 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CELLULARLINE S.P.A. 2.01% 3.04 Delayed Quote.0.34%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. 4.81% 0.3815 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
DAX 0.74% 15058.3 Delayed Quote.7.36%
DIASORIN S.P.A. -1.70% 124.4 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
ENI SPA 1.24% 14.416 Delayed Quote.7.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.60% 1.08321 Delayed Quote.0.34%
FTSE 100 0.89% 7794.04 Delayed Quote.3.67%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.73% 25733.96 Delayed Quote.7.76%
GRIFAL S.P.A. -4.92% 2.51 Delayed Quote.21.66%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.31% 16200 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.52% 166500 End-of-day quote.10.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.1.37%
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. -1.00% 47.64 Delayed Quote.14.14%
IVECO GROUP N.V. 4.36% 6.84 Delayed Quote.17.92%
KNORR-BREMSE AG -0.24% 59.12 Delayed Quote.16.11%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.94% 282.109 Real-time Quote.7.29%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.17% 1121.44 Real-time Quote.4.19%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.62% 10999.34 Real-time Quote.4.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.63898 Delayed Quote.0.36%
OMER S.P.A. 1.72% 2.665 Delayed Quote.4.80%
RACING FORCE S.P.A. 1.50% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.34% 1114.33 Real-time Quote.3.12%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.72% 306.2716 Real-time Quote.-6.31%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.86% 1585.32 Real-time Quote.3.44%
SARAS S.P.A. 6.81% 1.3575 Delayed Quote.10.62%
SECO S.P.A. -3.23% 5.39 Delayed Quote.4.11%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.80% 1164.28 Delayed Quote.7.98%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.72% 116.15 Delayed Quote.7.76%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.68% 117.64 Delayed Quote.7.63%
TERNA S.P.A. 1.34% 7.4 Delayed Quote.5.83%
VAR ENERGI 0.60% 31.73 Real-time Quote.-6.14%
WTI 1.36% 78.515 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Squares bullish; Iveco acts as locomotive on Mib
AN
Futures up; markets for 25 bp Fed hike
AN
Milan all in the green; Saipem suffers on the Mib.
AN
Iveco Bus Signs A Major Agreement Fo : 00 ET | Source: Iveco Group N.V.
AQ
Iveco Bus Scores A Major Italian Suc : 150 E-WAY full electric city buses for Busitalia
PU
Iveco N : BUS signs a major agreement for electric buses in Italy
PU
Europeans expected to fall after Fed minutes
AN
Mib above 24,800 but oils hold back list
AN
Europeans still up; bearish oil on Mib.
AN
Europeans up, Paris best after inflation figure
AN
Financials
Sales 2022 13 516 M 14 532 M 14 532 M
Net income 2022 124 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 1 041 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 34 132
Free-Float 72,9%
Iveco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IVECO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,55 €
Average target price 8,26 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Andreas Marx Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Heywood Executive Chairman
Marco Liccardo Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Annalisa Stupenengo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVECO GROUP N.V.17.92%1 911
PACCAR, INC.1.54%35 145
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.66%26 805
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.5.35%22 736
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.03%22 719
KOMATSU LTD.0.47%20 629