Stock exchanges in green in Europe after US inflation data

(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari -- as stocks rejoiced at the U.S. inflation reading and the dollar hit a new six-month low due to the new downward revision of Fed tightening expectations -- closed in positive territory on Thursday's session along with other European listings.

"A series of trade updates pushed the FTSE 100 to 7,800 for the first time since May 2018, while the British index today outperformed its European and U.S. peers. Home builders and retailers found much to cheer about, if only because the British economy appears to have picked up considerably in recent months. The second half of the year still looks uncertain, as everyone has been keen to point out in their trade updates, but for the moment the situation looks much better than feared," commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Overseas, "while the employment picture remains solid, the Fed will be pleased to see that the inflation outlook is also improving. The steady decline in the rate of price increases may not be much comfort to consumers, but it is music to the ears of equity investors. For the dollar, however, further declines are on the horizon, continuing the trend from late last year."

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed up 0.7 percent to 25,733.96, the Mid-Cap was up 0.1 percent to 41,671.59, the Small-Cap was up 0.8 percent to 29,198.94, and Italy Growth finished up 0.2 percent to 9,502.01.

The FTSE 100 closed in the green by 0.9 percent as did the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Iveco marks a 4.4 percent rise. On Wednesday, the company confirmed that Iveco Bus, a brand of the group, has signed a three-year framework agreement for the supply of up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the bus company of the FS Italiane Group that operates mainly in local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent, Iveco adds, the largest E-WAY city bus order to date in Italy.

Eni -- in the green by 1.2 percent -- announced Thursday that through Vår Energi, a listed company in which it is the largest shareholder, it will participate in a total of 12 new exploration licenses as a result of the "2022 Awards in Predefined Areas" tender process run by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Vår Energi was awarded 5 licenses as an Operator and 7 licenses as a partner. The licenses are distributed over all three major mining basins on the Norwegian continental shelf.

New all-time high for Terna - up 1.3 percent -, which in 2022 saw the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and regional departments authorize 29 interventions, with a total value of more than EUR2.5 billion in investments, aimed at developing the national electricity grid.

After surpassing EUR1 billion in authorized investments in 2021 for the first time in history, in 2022, the company led by Stefano Donnarumma recorded a new record, more than doubling the previous year's figure and substantially tenfold the 2020 figure, when investments amounted to EUR266 million.

On the bearish side, Interpump gives up 1.0 percent, following a 1.9 percent green in the previous session. DiaSorin, on the other hand, gives up 1.7 percent, after a 0.3 percent gain in the previous session.

On the Mid-Cap, the contracting station Agenzia Territoriale dell'Emilia-Romagna per i Servizi Idrici e Rifiuti - ATERSIR entered into contracts with Iren Ambiente, a subsidiary of Iren - up 0.5% - for the concession of the public service concession for waste management in the Parma and Piacenza territorial basins with a duration of 15 years, starting January 1, 2023.

The total awarding of the two concessions entrusted following public tenders - covers 89 municipalities, with a total auction base amount of EUR1.3 billion. The rebates on the tender base presented by Iren Ambiente will save the territory nearly EUR60 million over the 15 years.

Mondadori closed 0.8 percent in the red after announcing Thursday that Stefano Peccatori will take over as president & CEO of U.S. publisher Rizzoli International Publications, among the market leaders in the illustrated book segment, and Rizzoli Bookstores, which is headed by one of New York's most prestigious bookstores, starting this month.

Seco retreats 3.2 percent. The company on Wednesday disclosed that it had processed its pre-closing revenues for fiscal year 2022, which amount to EUR200 million, up 78 percent from 2021 and in line with the official guidance communicated to the market last April. Organic growth was 43%, while like-for-like growth was 36%.

On the Small-Cap, d'Amico International Shipping rises 4.8 percent after announcing on Thursday that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC (Ireland) has exercised its option to purchase under the bareboat charter agreement related to the MT High Freedom, a 49,999-ton 'MR' built in January 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea, for USD20.1 million.

It is expected that d'Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel in April 2023.

Cellularline--up 2.0 percent--reported that Mauro Borgogno has been appointed as the company's new chief financial officer and corporate accounting officer.

Among SMEs, Racing Force is up 1.5 percent after reporting that it closed the accelerated book building of 1.9 million newly issued ordinary shares.

The newly issued shares were subscribed at a unit price of EUR5.15, for a total value of EUR10.0 million.

Askoll EVA closed in the green by more than 17 percent after it reported Wednesday evening that it had received a new order from customer Cooltra, a company that operates in Europe in sustainable mobility on two wheels with a fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles. The value of the order is approximately EUR1.3 million.

Omer ends up 1.7 percent after announcing Thursday that it has signed a contract with Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Italy to supply toilet modules.

The order awarded to Omer involves the supply of toilet modules for 42 trains, with a total contract value of about EUR5 million. Production and delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the overall contract duration currently expected to be about 2 years.

Grifal, on the other hand, falls 4.9 percent, in the midst of profit taking after yesterday's surplus of more than 18 percent. The company reported that it has reached an agreement with José Neves Group to produce cArtù-branded corrugated board in Portugal through the joint venture Seven cArtù Lda.

In New York, the Dow is in the green by 0.4 percent at 34,106.25, the S&P 500 is in fractional green at 3,971.29, while the Nasdaq gives up 0.1 percent to 10,916.02.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0812 versus USD1.0751 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2163 from USD1.2129 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.35 a barrel from USD79.94 a barrel last night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,895.10 an ounce from USD1,880.30 an ounce last night.

Friday's economic calendar opens in Japan at 0050 CET with M2 and M3 money supply data.

In China, at 0400 CET, it is the turn of the trade balance and from import and export data.

In the European morning, at 0800 CET, the UK releases GDP, monthly change in service sector prices, manufacturing output and the trade balance.

Still in Europe, between 0845 CET and 0900 CET, the consumer price index of France and Spain are released.

At 1000 CET, Italy releases data on industrial production, while Germany releases GDP.

At 1100 CET, it is the turn of Eurozone industrial production data.

At 1400 CET from Spain comes the consumer confidence index.

No special announcements are expected among companies listed on Piazza Affari.

