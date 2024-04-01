Join us at ISC West 2024: Discover cutting-edge technology powering the future of security and productivity.

MESA, Ariz., April 1, 2024 -

Iveda®

(NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI, is set to co-host two exclusive seminars on the future of machine learning and secu ri ty with core technology p artne r Solomon . The sessions will take place on April 10 th at 1:00pm and 3:00pm in meeting room Bassano 2705 . Space is limited ; p lease RSVP by emailing your name and desired attendance time to ray s @solomon-3d.com and s ecure your spot.

Experience Solomon's core technology throughIveda'svumastAR- apowerful softwarethatleveragespre-existing hardware(e.g.IP camera, ARvision, and Android devices)to eliminatebiases and risks. Deploying vumastAR, users are empowered tomake more swift, well-informed decisionsthat propel any organization's productivity and accuracy to new heights. See how you can improve site security, quality, productivity, and accuracy, while simultaneously reducing errors, downtime, turnover, and excessive training resourcesfor your organization with vumastAR.

Attendees arealsoinvited to visit Solomon's booth (#21133)in theexhibit hallfrom April 10th to April 12th to witnessfirsthand the groundbreaking technology that is revolutionizing the industry. The booth experience will include interactive games and demonstrations of next-gen rapid machine learning.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda's technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA".

About Solomon Technology®

Solomon Technology Corporation, founded in 1973, has rapidly grown to become the innovative leader in 3D vision systems and industrial AI worldwide. The company engineers advanced 3D cameras and industry-leading deep learning software platforms, offering a state-of-the-artsuite of AI-powered machine vision solutions to increase productivity and profitability for its customers. With expertisein manufacturing, intralogistics, and inspection, Solomon Technology Corporation is at the forefront of AI and 3D vision applications, including vision-guided robotics, visual inspection, bin picking, machine tending, depalletizing, and empowering frontline workers with the latest in AI-powered ARsolutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Solomon has an international customer base with offices in North America, Europe, Greater China, and the Asia-Pacific regions, providing comprehensive solutions and support through a global network of system integrators and partners.

