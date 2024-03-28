Survey shows that more than half of Americans have a positive understanding of artificial intelligence as it applies to security and their everyday lives

Iveda® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI, today released new data which shows that 84% of Americans are concerned about the rising rate of violence in the United States. In fact, the average American (79%) noted that they have changed their daily routine out of concern for their safety and wellbeing. Further, more than half (53%) of survey respondents have an overall positive understanding regarding the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) into their everyday lives, especially about increasing safety and security measures.

In 2023, the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act provided the Department of Justice with $4.9 billion in discretionary resources for state and local grants to enhance public safety. Meanwhile, the U.S. spent $3 billion on security procedures and protocols last year in an effort to create safer learning environments for students across the country. Yet, safety in schools and other public places remains an increasingly pressing issue with concerns around violence, bullying, theft, and vandalism putting individuals at risk.

“The headlines don’t lie: threats to our belongings, homes, and loved ones continue to persist. Now, as leaders in law enforcement and security work to protect the people and things that matter most, we must reevaluate the technology supporting them,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “As the U.S. leans on AI to keep people safe, it’s critical to understand the average American’s sentiment on the subject. We’re pleased to see overwhelming positivity and willingness to learn more, especially as we foresee more government agencies, communities, and organizations turning to AI as a critical force multiplier in monitoring for and alerting against situations where safety may be compromised.”

AI has the power to equip school districts, airports, hospitals, shopping malls, and broader communities with solutions that can quickly locate, track, and isolate threats in real-time –– and Americans are catching on to the immense power of the technology. In fact, more than half (51%) of survey respondents said they would feel more confident in their child’s safety at school if AI were deployed to detect weapons, unauthorized access, smoke, and fire, and more; 33% felt neutral about the deployment of AI in schools for security purposes.

Additional key findings include:

45% of people feel that their community would feel more secure if technology was deployed with the mission of keeping people safe; 32% were unsure.

34% felt confident in the ability of artificial intelligence to keep their community safe, while 33% remained neutral on the topic.

33% of respondents said that they would trust artificial intelligence to help keep their home, personal belongings, and loved ones safe while 32% felt neutral.

Iveda’s robust AI video surveillance technology can be added to existing infrastructure, enabling public places around the country to seamlessly implement the technology and its next-generation capabilities in a single day. IvedaAI supports real-time and forensic analytics (from recorded video) and applies multiple functions to a single camera without the added cost of dedicated solutions. System administrators have the power to set up alerts to be sent to contacts of their choosing (such as first responders and law enforcement) when a detection occurs. IvedaAI powers Iveda’s lineup of smart solutions, including IvedaEMS, IvedaCare, Iveda Smart Drone, Utilus Smart Pole, and the latest addition to its suite of offerings, vumastAR.

For additional information, please click here.

Methodology

Iveda surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. citizens in January 2024. The survey was conducted in order to gain insights into how the current state of the economy and inflation has impacted their approach to and relationship with work.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328104999/en/