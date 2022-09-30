Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 30/09/2022 BST
17.94 USD   +3.70%
09/30Gather2 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results : Efficacy of Intravitreal Avacincaptad Pegol in Geographic Atrophy
PU
09/30Gather2 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results : Safety of Intravitreal Avacincaptad Pegol in Geographic Atrophy
PU
09/28Iveric Bio, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
GATHER2 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results: Safety of Intravitreal Avacincaptad Pegol in Geographic Atrophy

09/30/2022 | 11:34pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR RETINAL DISEASES

September 2022

NASDAQ: ISEE

1

Forward-looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about IVERIC bio (the Company)'s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about the strategy, operations and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward-looking statements include statements about the significance and implications of the Company's GATHER2 clinical trial evaluating avacincaptad pegol (ACP or Zimura) for the treatment of geographic atrophy, and the potential utility of ACP. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's research and development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the progress and results of clinical trials and other research and development programs, developments from the scientific and medical community and from the Company's competitors, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.

GATHER2 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results:

Safety of Intravitreal Avacincaptad Pegol in Geographic Atrophy

Jeffrey S Heier, MD1; Arshad M Khanani, MD, MA2; David A Eichenbaum, MD3; Charles C Wykoff, MD, PhD4; Jason Hsu, MD5; Jordi Monés, MD, PhD6; Jared S Nielsen, MD7; Frank Holz, MD8; Adnan Tufail, MD9; Donald J D'Amico, MD10; Veeral S Sheth, MD11; Peter K Kaiser, MD12; Justis P Ehlers, MD12,13; Glenn J Jaffe, MD14; Justin Tang, PhD15; Liansheng Zhu, PhD15; Hersh Patel, OD15; Julie Clark, MD15

1Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Boston, MA, USA. 2Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, NV, USA; University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Reno, NV, USA. 3Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida, St Petersburg, FL, USA. 4Retina Consultants of Texas; Retina Consultants of America; Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX, USA. 5Wills Eye Hospital, Mid Atlantic Retina, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA. 6Institut de la Màcula, Barcelona, Spain; Barcelona Macular Foundation, Barcelona, Spain. 7Wolfe Eye Clinic, Des Moines, IA, USA. 8Department of Ophthalmology, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany. 9Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. 10Department of Ophthalmology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA. 11University Retina, Chicago, IL, USA. 12Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA. 13The Tony and Leona Campane Center for Excellence in Image-Guided Surgery and Advanced Imaging Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA. 14Department of Ophthalmology, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA. 15Iveric Bio, Parsippany, NJ, USA.

American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL,

September 30 - October 3, 2022

Avacincaptad Pegol is an investigational product that has not been evaluated for safety and efficacy by the FDA

Disclosures

Dr. Heier

  • Consultant:
    Abpro, Adverum, Aerie, AffaMed, Allegro, Allergan, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Bionic Vision Technologies, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, DTx Pharma, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Galimedix Therapeutics, Genentech/Roche, Graybug Vision, Gyroscope, Horizon Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, LensGen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Ocular Therapeutix, Oriole, Oxurion, Palatin Technologies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, REGENXBIO, Roche, Santen Pharmaceutical, SciFluor Life Sciences, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Surrozen, Laboratoires Théa, Verseon, Vinci
  • Research:
    Apellis Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Bayer, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, Genentech/Roche, Gyroscope, Hemera Biosciences, Iveric Bio, Kodiak, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Notal Vision, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, REGENXBIO, Stealth BioTherapeutics
  • Financial:
    Adverum, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Allegro, Aviceda Therapeutics, Digital Surgery Systems, DTx Pharma, jCyte, Ocular Therapeutix, Vinci

4

Avacincaptad pegol: An aptamer which inhibits C5

AVACINCAPTAD PEGOL

  • A pegylated RNA aptamer
    • Relatively small physical size
    • Synthetic, as opposed to biological, production

RNA, ribonucleic acid.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -185 M - -166 M
Net cash 2022 269 M - 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 118 M 2 118 M 1 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 396x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,94 $
Average target price 27,73 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.3.47%2 043
MODERNA, INC.-53.51%46 189
LONZA GROUP AG-38.51%35 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.63%33 872
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.24.28%25 132
SEAGEN INC.-12.23%25 028