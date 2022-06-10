IVERIC bio : Exploration of Machine Learning–Enhanced Compartmental Retinal Integrity Assessment for Progression Risk and Treatment Response in the GATHER1 Study
06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
FOR RETINAL DISEASES
June 2022
NASDAQ: ISEE
Exploration of Machine Learning-Enhanced Compartmental Retinal Integrity Assessment for Progression Risk and Treatment Response in the GATHER1 Study
Justis P. Ehlers, MD1, Sari Yordi, MD1, Hasan Cetin, MD1, Conor McConville1,
Michelle Bonnay1, Gagan Kalra, MD1, Yavuz Cakir, MD1, Antoine Sassine1, Victoria
Whitmore1, Kevin Borisiak1, Daniel Cohen1, Jamie Reese1, Julie Clark, MD2,
Liansheng Zhu, MS, PhD2, and Sunil K. Srivastava, MD1
1The Tony and Leona Campane Center for Excellence in Image-Guided Surgery and Advanced Imaging Research, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.
3IVERIC Bio, Cranbury, NJ, USA.
Presented at Macula Society 2022, June 8-11, 2022, Berlin, Germany.
Financial support and disclosures
Financial Support: This study was supported by IVERIC Bio, Inc.
Justis P. Ehlers: NIH/NEI K23-EY022947-01A1; NIH/NEI R34-EY029308; Ohio Department of Development TECH-13-059; the Tom and Maryanne Wagner Advanced Imaging Research Fund; the Betty Powers Optical Coherence Tomography Research Fund; the Norman C. and Donna L. Harbert Endowed Chair Fund; and the Tony and Leona Campane Image-Guided Surgery and Advanced Image Analysis Research Fund. Consultant for IVERIC Bio, Zeiss, Leica/Bioptigen, Alcon, Novartis, Allergan, Alimera Sciences, ThromboGenics, Santen, Genentech, Roche, Regeneron, Aerpio, Allegro, Adverum, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Stealth. Grant support from: IVERIC Bio, ThromboGenics, Regeneron, Genentech, Novartis, Aerpio, Alcon, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Zeiss. Support for patents/intellectual property/licensing: Bioptigen/Leica. Support for equipment: Zeiss
Sari Yordi: Betty J. Powers Retina Research Fellow
Hasan Cetin, Conor McConville, Michelle Bonnay, Gagan Kalra, Yavuz Cakir, Antoine Sassine, Victoria Whitmore, Kevin Borisiak, Daniel Cohen, and Jamie Reese: No financial disclosures
Julie Clark and Liansheng Zhu: Employees of IVERIC Bio
Sunil K. Srivastava: Consultant for Novartis and Regeneron
OCT enables compartmental assessment in AMD
There are no approved therapies to slow the progression of geographic atrophy (GA); however, several are under investigation.
Clinical trials typically use fundus autofluorescence (FAF) to measure area of GA.1,2
Enhanced OCT image analysis can be used to measure the extent of atrophy at specific retinal layers.
AMD, age-related macular degeneration.
1. Jaffe GJ, et al. Ophthalmology. 2021;128(4):576-586; 2. Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology. 2020;127(2):186-195.
