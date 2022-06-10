Log in
IVERIC BIO : Exploration of Machine Learning–Enhanced Compartmental Retinal Integrity Assessment for Progression Risk and Treatment Response in the GATHER1 Study
PU
07:03aIveric Bio Announces Presentation of Post-Hoc Analysis at Macula Society from GATHER1 Clinical Trial of Zimura® in Patients with Geographic Atrophy
BU
06/08IVERIC Bio Shares Rise After BofA Securities, Guggenheim Start Coverage at Buy
MT
IVERIC bio : Exploration of Machine Learning–Enhanced Compartmental Retinal Integrity Assessment for Progression Risk and Treatment Response in the GATHER1 Study

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
FOR RETINAL DISEASES

June 2022

NASDAQ: ISEE

Forward-looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about IVERIC bio (the Company)'s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about the strategy, operations and future expectations and plans

and prospects for the Company, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward-looking statements include statements about the hypotheses underlying, the results of and the implications of post-hoc analyses of the Company's GATHER1 clinical trial evaluating Zimura (avacincaptad pegol or ACP) for the treatment of geographic atrophy, and the potential utility of Zimura. Such forward- looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's research and development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the progress and results of clinical trials and other research and development programs, developments from the scientific and medical community and from the Company's competitors, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.

Exploration of Machine Learning-Enhanced Compartmental Retinal Integrity Assessment for Progression Risk and Treatment Response in the GATHER1 Study

Justis P. Ehlers, MD1, Sari Yordi, MD1, Hasan Cetin, MD1, Conor McConville1,

Michelle Bonnay1, Gagan Kalra, MD1, Yavuz Cakir, MD1, Antoine Sassine1, Victoria

Whitmore1, Kevin Borisiak1, Daniel Cohen1, Jamie Reese1, Julie Clark, MD2,

Liansheng Zhu, MS, PhD2, and Sunil K. Srivastava, MD1

1The Tony and Leona Campane Center for Excellence in Image-Guided Surgery and Advanced Imaging Research, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA.

3IVERIC Bio, Cranbury, NJ, USA.

Presented at Macula Society 2022, June 8-11, 2022, Berlin, Germany.

Financial support and disclosures

Financial Support: This study was supported by IVERIC Bio, Inc.

Justis P. Ehlers: NIH/NEI K23-EY022947-01A1; NIH/NEI R34-EY029308; Ohio Department of Development TECH-13-059; the Tom and Maryanne Wagner Advanced Imaging Research Fund; the Betty Powers Optical Coherence Tomography Research Fund; the Norman C. and Donna L. Harbert Endowed Chair Fund; and the Tony and Leona Campane Image-Guided Surgery and Advanced Image Analysis Research Fund. Consultant for IVERIC Bio, Zeiss, Leica/Bioptigen, Alcon, Novartis, Allergan, Alimera Sciences, ThromboGenics, Santen, Genentech, Roche, Regeneron, Aerpio, Allegro, Adverum, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Stealth. Grant support from: IVERIC Bio, ThromboGenics, Regeneron, Genentech, Novartis, Aerpio, Alcon, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Zeiss. Support for patents/intellectual property/licensing: Bioptigen/Leica. Support for equipment: Zeiss

Sari Yordi: Betty J. Powers Retina Research Fellow

Hasan Cetin, Conor McConville, Michelle Bonnay, Gagan Kalra, Yavuz Cakir, Antoine Sassine, Victoria Whitmore, Kevin Borisiak, Daniel Cohen, and Jamie Reese: No financial disclosures

Julie Clark and Liansheng Zhu: Employees of IVERIC Bio

Sunil K. Srivastava: Consultant for Novartis and Regeneron

OCT enables compartmental assessment in AMD

  • There are no approved therapies to slow the progression of geographic atrophy (GA); however, several are under investigation.
  • Clinical trials typically use fundus autofluorescence (FAF) to measure area of GA.1,2
  • Enhanced OCT image analysis can be used to measure the extent of atrophy at specific retinal layers.

AMD, age-related macular degeneration.

1. Jaffe GJ, et al. Ophthalmology. 2021;128(4):576-586; 2. Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology. 2020;127(2):186-195.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
