IVERIC bio : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 12, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-36080 20-8185347 (State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

8 Sylvan Way

Parsippany, NJ07054

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (609) 474-6455

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ISEE The Nasdaq Global Select Market





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

















Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.





On December 12, 2022, IVERIC bio, Inc. (the "Company") borrowed the full $50.0 million tranche of term loan advances available at the Company's election following the achievement of the first performance milestone under its Loan and Security Agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. and Silicon Valley Bank (the "2022 Term Loan Facility"). This first performance milestone is based on the Company's GATHER2 clinical trial achieving its protocol-specified primary endpoint and the Company having a sufficient clinical data package to support the submission of a new drug application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for avacincaptad pegol in Geographic Atrophy.





The material terms of the 2022 Term Loan Facility were described in Items 1.01 and 2.03 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 26, 2022 and are incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the terms of the 2022 Term Loan Facility is qualified in its entirety by reference to the 2022 Term Loan Facility, which was filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 and is incorporated by reference herein.









2





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

IVERIC bio, Inc. Date: December 12, 2022 By: /s/ David F. Carroll David F. Carroll Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer





3

isee-20221212