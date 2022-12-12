Advanced search
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
21.25 USD   +4.94%
IVERIC bio Unveils $50 Million Borrowing After Meeting Performance Milestone
MT
05:14pIveric Bio : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pIveric Bio, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
IVERIC bio : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

12/12/2022 | 05:14pm EST
isee-20221212

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 12, 2022
IVERIC bio, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Delaware 001-36080 20-8185347
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
8 Sylvan Way
Parsippany, NJ07054
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (609) 474-6455
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ISEE The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On December 12, 2022, IVERIC bio, Inc. (the "Company") borrowed the full $50.0 million tranche of term loan advances available at the Company's election following the achievement of the first performance milestone under its Loan and Security Agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. and Silicon Valley Bank (the "2022 Term Loan Facility"). This first performance milestone is based on the Company's GATHER2 clinical trial achieving its protocol-specified primary endpoint and the Company having a sufficient clinical data package to support the submission of a new drug application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for avacincaptad pegol in Geographic Atrophy.

The material terms of the 2022 Term Loan Facility were described in Items 1.01 and 2.03 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 26, 2022and are incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the terms of the 2022 Term Loan Facility is qualified in its entirety by reference to the 2022 Term Loan Facility, which was filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022and is incorporated by reference herein.


2

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
IVERIC bio, Inc.
Date: December 12, 2022 By: /s/ David F. Carroll
David F. Carroll
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
IVERIC bio Unveils $50 Million Borrowing After Meeting Performance Milestone
MT
05:14pIveric Bio : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pIveric Bio, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off..
AQ
12/05Insider Sell: Iveric Bio
MT
12/05Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
12/05Iveric Bio, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
12/02Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/01IVERIC bio Prices $300.4 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/30Iveric Bio Announces Pricing of $300 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
11/30IVERIC Bio Commences $250 Million Common Stock Offering -- Shares Slump
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -177 M - -
Net cash 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 756 M 2 756 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 173x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Average target price 29,17 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.21.11%2 756
MODERNA, INC.-30.17%68 134
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.09%38 732
LONZA GROUP AG-39.96%36 385
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%28 460
SEAGEN INC.-19.79%23 022