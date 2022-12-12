IVERIC bio : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

isee-20221212
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 12, 2022
IVERIC bio, Inc.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
On December 12, 2022, IVERIC bio, Inc. (the "Company") borrowed the full $50.0 million tranche of term loan advances available at the Company's election following the achievement of the first performance milestone under its Loan and Security Agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. and Silicon Valley Bank (the "2022 Term Loan Facility"). This first performance milestone is based on the Company's GATHER2 clinical trial achieving its protocol-specified primary endpoint and the Company having a sufficient clinical data package to support the submission of a new drug application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for avacincaptad pegol in Geographic Atrophy.
