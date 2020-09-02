Log in
IVERIC bio : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today reported that on September 1, 2020, the Company granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 34,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to two newly hired, non-executive employees. In addition, on September 1, 2020 the Company granted a newly hired employee a grant of 3,000 restricted stock units for shares of the Company’s common stock. These grants were made pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, were approved by the Company’s compensation committee pursuant to a delegation by the Company’s board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $4.53 per share, equal to the closing price of IVERIC bio’s common stock on September 1, 2020. Each stock option has a ten year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on September 1, 2021 and an additional 2.0833% of the shares underlying the option vesting at the end of each successive month thereafter. The restricted stock unit grant vests with respect to 100% of the shares underlying the grant on September 1, 2021. The vesting of each grant is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. Vision is Our Mission. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2020
