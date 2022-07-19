Log in
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
11.75 USD   +5.86%
IVERIC BIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/18Iveric bio announces post-hoc analysis from gather1 clinical trial of zimura at american society of retina specialists meeting
AQ
07/16Iveric Bio Announces Post-Hoc Analysis from GATHER1 Clinical Trial of Zimura® at American Society of Retina Specialists Meeting
BU
IVERIC bio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Blumenkranz Mark S.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
IVERIC bio, Inc. [ISEE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O IVERIC BIO, INC. , 8 SYLVAN WAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Blumenkranz Mark S.
C/O IVERIC BIO, INC.
8 SYLVAN WAY
PARSIPPANY, NJ07054 		X

Signatures
/s/ Todd D.C. Anderman, as Attorney-in-Fact for Mark S. Blumenkranz 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted stock units converted into common stock on a one-for-one basis upon vesting of the units.
(2) On July 15, 2020, the Reporting Person was granted 15,000 restricted stock units, which vest annually with respect to 1/3rd of the shares underlying such award until the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to the Reporting Person providing continued services to the Registrant and the other terms and conditions under the Registrant's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
