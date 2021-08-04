Log in
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/04 01:57:54 pm
8.845 USD   +0.17%
Iveric Bio : Corporate Overview August 2021

08/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
FOR RETINAL DISEASES

August 2021

NASDAQ: ISEE

Forward-looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's strategy, future operations and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target,"

"potential," "w ill," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward looking statements include statements about its expectations regarding av ailability of top-line data from and patient retention in its second Phase 3 trial (GATHER2) of Zimura in geographic atrophy secondary to AMD and use of its completed clinical trial of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to AMD (GATHER1) as a Phase 3 trial, its development and regulatory strategy for Zimura and its other product candidates, including additional indications that the Company may pursue for the development of Zimura and I C-500, the Company's hypotheses regarding complement inhibition and HtrA1 inhibition as potential mechanisms of action for the treatment of retinal diseases, the implementation of its business and hiring plan, preliminary financial information, the timing, progress and results of clinical trials and other research and development activities, including regulatory submissions, the clinical meaningfulness of clinical trial results, the potential utility of its product candidates, estimates regarding the number of patients affected by the diseases and indications the Company's product candidates are intended to treat and statements regarding the potential for the Company's business dev elopment strategy.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's research and development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to the progression and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures thereto and related effects on the Company's research and development programs, operations and financial position, expectations for regulatory matters, the initiation and the progress of research and development programs and clinical trials, including enrollment and retention in clinical trials, av ailability of data from these programs, reliance on contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and other third parties, establishment of manufacturing capabilities, developments from the Company's competitors and the marketplace for the Company's products, human capital matters, need for additional financing and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files w ith the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's v iews only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law .

2

Diversified portfolio

focused

on retinal diseases

Therapeutics for Age-Related Retinal Diseases (Large Market)

  • Zimura (C5 inhibitor):
  • Positive data for the first of two Phase 3 trials (GATHER1)
      1. Statistically significant 27% reduction in GA growth ov er 12 months (primary endpoint achiev ed)
    • Completed patient enrollment for second Phase 3 trial (GATHER2) in July 2021; topline data expected in 2H2022
    • Received Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from FDA for
      GATHER2
    • Plan to file for NDA / MAA approvals following positive 12-month GATHER2 data
    • Plan to initiate clinical development in drusen with additional lifecycle initiatives ongoing
  • IC-500(HtrA1 Inhibitor): Complementary MOA adding to development stage AMD franchise

Cash Position

  • Expected YE 2021 cash: $215 million - $225 million1

1 Estimate as of 8/4/21

3

Diversified portfolio

focused

on retinal diseases

Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases (Orphan)

  • Broad and diversified pipeline
    • Novel and cutting edge AAV gene therapy options
    • Five R&D programs in orphan inherited retinal diseases w/ no currently approved therapies in target diseases

Experienced Team with Extensive Drug Development Expertise in Retina

4

STRONG SENIOR TEAM WITH SIGNIFICANT OPHTHALMOLOGY EXPERIENCE

GLENN SBLENDORIO

Chief Executive Officer

PRAVIN DUGEL, MD

President

DAVID CARROLL

Chief Financial Officer

KEITH WESTBY

Chief Operating Officer

CHRISTOPHER SIMMS

Chief Commercial Officer

ABRAHAM SCARIA, PHD

Chief Scientific Officer

EVELYN HARRISON

Chief Clinical Operations Officer

DHAVAL DESAI, PHARMD

Chief Development Officer

SNEHAL SHAH, PHARMD

Chief Regulatory and

5

Pharmacovigilance Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
