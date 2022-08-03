Iveric Bio : Corporate Overview August 2022

Forward looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about the Company's expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's strategy, future operations and future expectations, plans and prospects, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward looking statements include statements about its expectations regarding availability of top-line data from and

patient retention in its second Phase 3 trial (GATHER2) of Zimura in geographic atrophy secondary to AMD, its ability to use its completed clinical trial of

Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to AMD (GATHER1) as a Phase 3 trial for purposes of seeking regulatory approval, its development and regulatory strategy for Zimura and its other product candidates, including additional indications, such as intermediate AMD, that the Company may pursue for the development of Zimura and IC-500, its ability to obtain the first marketing approval for the treatment of geographic atrophy and its expectations regarding the market dynamics for the treatment of GA and other commercial matters, the Company's hypotheses regarding complement inhibition and HtrA1 inhibition as potential mechanisms of action for the treatment of retinal diseases, the implementation of its business and hiring plan, expectations regarding its cash and financial resources, the timing, progress and results of clinical trials and other research and development activities, including regulatory submissions, the clinical meaningfulness of clinical trial results, the potential utility of its product candidates, estimates

regarding the number of patients affected by the diseases and indications the Company's product candidates are intended to treat and statements

regarding the potential for the Company's business development strategy.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's research and development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to the progression and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures thereto and related effects on the Company's research and development programs, operations and financial position, expectations for regulatory matters, the initiation and the progress of research and development programs and clinical trials, including enrollment and retention in clinical trials, availability of data from these programs,

reliance on contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and other third parties, establishment of

manufacturing capabilities, developments from the Company's competitors and the marketplace for the Company's products, human capital matters, need for additional financing and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.