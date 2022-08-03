Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-08-03 pm EDT
11.37 USD   +3.27%
08:02aIveric Bio to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2022
BU
08/02UBS Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio With Buy Rating, $20 Price Target
MT
08/02Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio : Corporate Overview August 2022

08/03/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR RETINAL DISEASES

August 2022

NASDAQ: ISEE

Forward looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about the Company's expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's strategy, future operations and future expectations, plans and prospects, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward looking statements include statements about its expectations regarding availability of top-line data from and

patient retention in its second Phase 3 trial (GATHER2) of Zimura in geographic atrophy secondary to AMD, its ability to use its completed clinical trial of

Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to AMD (GATHER1) as a Phase 3 trial for purposes of seeking regulatory approval, its development and regulatory strategy for Zimura and its other product candidates, including additional indications, such as intermediate AMD, that the Company may pursue for the development of Zimura and IC-500, its ability to obtain the first marketing approval for the treatment of geographic atrophy and its expectations regarding the market dynamics for the treatment of GA and other commercial matters, the Company's hypotheses regarding complement inhibition and HtrA1 inhibition as potential mechanisms of action for the treatment of retinal diseases, the implementation of its business and hiring plan, expectations regarding its cash and financial resources, the timing, progress and results of clinical trials and other research and development activities, including regulatory submissions, the clinical meaningfulness of clinical trial results, the potential utility of its product candidates, estimates

regarding the number of patients affected by the diseases and indications the Company's product candidates are intended to treat and statements

regarding the potential for the Company's business development strategy.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's research and development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to the progression and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures thereto and related effects on the Company's research and development programs, operations and financial position, expectations for regulatory matters, the initiation and the progress of research and development programs and clinical trials, including enrollment and retention in clinical trials, availability of data from these programs,

reliance on contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and other third parties, establishment of

manufacturing capabilities, developments from the Company's competitors and the marketplace for the Company's products, human capital matters, need for additional financing and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.

2

Positioned to be the leader in retina

Therapeutics for Age-Related Retinal Diseases (Large Market)

  • Zimura (C5 inhibitor):
  • Positive data for the first of two Phase 3 trials (GATHER1)
      1. Statistically significant 27% reduction in GA growth over 12 months (primary endpoint achieved)
    • Completed patient enrollment for second Phase 3 trial (GATHER2) in July 2021; topline data expected in September 2022
    • Received Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from FDA for GATHER2
    • Plan to file for NDA/MAA approvals following positive 12-month GATHER2 data
    • Commercial planning underway; potential for market leading position
    • Plan to initiate clinical development in intermediate AMD in 4Q2022 with additional lifecycle initiatives ongoing
  • IC-500(HtrA1 Inhibitor): Complementary MOA adding to development stage AMD franchise

Cash Position

  • Expected YE 2022 cash: $260 million - $270 million*

*Estimate as of 7/26/22

3

STRONG SENIOR TEAM WITH SIGNIFICANT OPHTHALMOLOGY EXPERIENCE

GLENN SBLENDORIO

Chief Executive Officer

PRAVIN DUGEL, MD

President

DAVID CARROLL

Chief Financial Officer

TONY GIBNEY

Chief Business & Strategy Officer

KEITH WESTBY

Chief Operating Officer

XIAO-PING DAI, PhD

Chief Technical Officer

CHRISTOPHER SIMMS

Chief Commercial Officer

EVELYN HARRISON

Chief Clinical Operations Officer

DHAVAL DESAI, PHARMD

Chief Development Officer

SNEHAL SHAH, PHARMD

Chief Regulatory and Pharmacovigilance Officer

4

Iveric Bio Pipeline

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IVERIC BIO, INC.
08:02aIveric Bio to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2022
BU
08/02UBS Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio With Buy Rating, $20 Price Target
MT
08/02Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07/26IVERIC BIO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/26SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Tuesday
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : IVERIC bio, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26IVERIC bio's Q2 Loss Widens, Company Provides Cash Guidance for 2022
MT
07/26IVERIC BIO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26IVERIC BIO : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights and Financial Results - Fo..
PU
07/26IVERIC BIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -185 M - -
Net cash 2022 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 300 M 1 300 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 252x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Average target price 24,08 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.-34.15%1 300
MODERNA, INC.-36.68%63 964
LONZA GROUP AG-24.32%44 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.51%43 533
SEAGEN INC.14.31%32 593
CELLTRION, INC.-6.06%19 560