Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
22.76 USD   -3.64%
08:04aIveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/01IVERIC bio Prices $300.4 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/30Iveric Bio Announces Pricing of $300 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/02/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) today reported that on December 1, 2022, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan to nine newly-hired, non-executive employees. These inducement grants were approved by the Company’s compensation and talent strategy committee pursuant to a delegation by the Company’s board of directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The inducement grants consisted of non-statutory stock options to purchase 199,500 shares of the Company’s common stock and 35,400 restricted stock units for shares of the Company’s common stock.

The stock options have an exercise price of $22.76 per share, equal to the closing price of Iveric Bio’s common stock on December 1, 2022. The stock option grants have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on December 1, 2023 and an additional 2.0833% of the shares underlying the options vesting at the end of each successive month thereafter. A tranche of 4,700 restricted stock units vests with respect to 100% of the shares underlying the units on January 1, 2023. A tranche of 500 restricted stock units vest with respect to 100% of the shares underlying the units on October 1, 2023. A tranche of 12,500 restricted stock units vest with respect to 50% of the shares underlying the units on January 1, 2023 and the remaining 50% of the shares vest on April 1, 2023. A tranche of 8,200 restricted stock units vest with respect to 17% of the shares on January 1, 2023, 50% of the shares vest on April 1, 2023 and 33% of the shares vest on April 1, 2024. A tranche of 4,500 restricted stock units vest with respect to 57.8% of the shares on April 1, 2023 and the remaining 42.2% of the shares vest on April 1, 2024. A tranche of 5,000 restricted stock units vest with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the units on each of December 1, 2023, December 1, 2024 and December 1, 2025. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IVERIC BIO, INC.
08:04aIveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/01IVERIC bio Prices $300.4 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/30Iveric Bio Announces Pricing of $300 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
11/30IVERIC Bio Commences $250 Million Common Stock Offering -- Shares Slump
MT
11/30Iveric Bio Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
BU
11/28Iveric Bio, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Finishing Near Friday Session Highs
MT
11/18Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/18Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Underpinning Friday Markets
MT
11/18IVERIC bio Secures FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Drug for Geogra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -177 M - -
Net cash 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 851 M 2 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 180x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,62 $
Average target price 29,36 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.36.12%2 851
MODERNA, INC.-28.55%67 581
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.83%40 495
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%38 281
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.29.88%27 139
SEAGEN INC.-21.72%22 538