  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
26.24 USD   -0.94%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/04/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) today reported that on April 3, 2023, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan to nine newly-hired, non-executive employees. These inducement grants were approved by the Company’s compensation and talent strategy committee pursuant to a delegation by the Company’s board of directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The inducement grants consisted of non-statutory stock options to purchase 166,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and 27,000 restricted stock units for shares of the Company’s common stock.

The stock options have an exercise price of $26.49 per share, equal to the closing price of Iveric Bio’s common stock on April 3, 2023. The stock option grants have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on April 3, 2024 and an additional 2.0833% of the shares underlying the options vesting at the end of each successive month thereafter. A tranche of 4,500 restricted stock units vests with respect to 100% of the shares underlying the units on July 1, 2023. A tranche of 3,500 restricted stock units vests with respect to 50% of the shares underlying the units on July 1, 2023 and the remaining 50% of the shares underlying the units on October 1, 2023. A tranche of 500 restricted stock units vests with respect to 100% of the shares underlying the units on October 1, 2023. A tranche of 18,500 restricted stock units vests with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the units on each of April 1, 2024, April 1, 2025, April 1, 2026 and April 1, 2027. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IVERIC BIO, INC.
04:08pIveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/23Iveric Bio : Corporate Overview March 2023
PU
03/20Iveric Bio, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10Iveric Bio, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/01IVERIC BIO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/01Transcript : IVERIC bio, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Iveric Bio Posts Wider Q4 Loss
MT
03/01Iveric Bio : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01IVERIC bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -240 M - -
Net cash 2023 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 635 M 3 635 M -
EV / Sales 2023 276x
EV / Sales 2024 29,0x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,49 $
Average target price 31,17 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President & Director
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Evelyn M. Harrison Chief Clinical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.23.73%3 635
MODERNA, INC.-11.21%61 508
LONZA GROUP AG20.24%44 284
SEAGEN INC.57.19%37 797
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.42%37 132
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.55%24 913
