  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
38.03 USD   +0.64%
Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/02/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) today reported that on May 19, 2023, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan to three newly-hired, non-executive employees. These inducement grants were approved by the Company’s compensation and talent strategy committee pursuant to a delegation by the Company’s board of directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The inducement grants consisted of 15,745 restricted stock units for shares of the Company’s common stock. The restricted stock units vest with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the units on June 1, 2024 and 6.25% of the shares underlying the units on the first day of each of the subsequent 12 calendar quarters (July 1, 2024, October 1, 2024, January 2, 2025, April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025, October 1, 2025, January 2, 2026, April 1, 2026, July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 2, 2027, and April 1, 2027). The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IVERIC BIO, INC.
04:53pIveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/24Iveric Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/17Transcript : IVERIC bio, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/17Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears
RE
05/11Iveric Bio : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10IVERIC bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09North American Morning Briefing: China Data Sours -3-
DJ
05/08TD Cowen Downgrades IVERIC bio to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
05/05B. Riley Raises IVERIC bio's Price Target to $40 From $19 on Heels of Announced Sale to..
MT
05/05North American Morning Briefing: Apple Results -3-
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -268 M - -
Net cash 2023 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 207 M 5 207 M -
EV / Sales 2023 416x
EV / Sales 2024 39,3x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,79 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President & Director
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Evelyn M. Harrison Chief Clinical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.76.51%5 207
MODERNA, INC.-28.45%48 993
LONZA GROUP AG27.08%47 066
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.89%36 919
SEAGEN INC.51.48%36 501
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.15%23 494
