  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:44 2023-02-17 am EST
23.97 USD   +19.83%
10:40aIveric Bio Shares Rise 16% After FDA Accepts New Drug App for Avacincaptad Pegol
DJ
09:11aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
08:52aSector Update: Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio Shares Rise 16% After FDA Accepts New Drug App for Avacincaptad Pegol

02/17/2023 | 10:40am EST
By Chris Wack


Iveric bio Inc. shares were up 16% to $23.20 after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its filing review and accepted its new drug application for avacincaptad pegol.

Avacincaptad pegol is a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, according to Iveric.

The Parsippany, N.J.-based biopharmaceutical company said the new drug application has been granted a priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Aug. 19, 2023. The company also said that, at this time, the FDA hasn't identified any potential review issues and planned to hold an advisory committee meeting for the drug.

The new drug application was submitted based on 12-month pre-specified primary efficacy and safety results.

Iveric bio shares hit their 52-week high of $24.56 on Feb. 2, and are up 59% over the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1039ET

Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -177 M - -
Net cash 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 722 M 2 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 145x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,00 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President & Director
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.-4.39%2 722
MODERNA, INC.-1.30%66 198
LONZA GROUP AG22.49%44 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.33%41 602
SEAGEN INC.25.21%30 056
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.54%27 048