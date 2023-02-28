Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
20.54 USD   -0.82%
08:03aIveric Bio to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/22Insider Sell: Iveric Bio
MT
02/22Iveric Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:03am EST
IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer, and Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to access the live webcast of the fireside chat on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the on-demand presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 30 days thereafter.

Iveric Bio
Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release or made during the presentation referenced herein about Iveric Bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of public filings made by Iveric Bio with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio’s views only as of the date of this press release or the presentation, as applicable. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so unless required by law.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -173 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 795 M 2 795 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 221x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,54 $
Average target price 30,08 $
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President & Director
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Xiao Ping Dai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.-4.06%2 795
MODERNA, INC.-23.02%53 419
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%45 042
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 794
SEAGEN INC.25.57%33 278
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.05%23 586