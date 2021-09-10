Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IVERIC bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iveric Bio : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/10/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced today that Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., President, will present an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed on the Investor / Events & Presentations section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 30 days thereafter.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release or made during the presentation referenced herein about Iveric Bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of public filings made by Iveric Bio with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio’s views only as of the date of this press release or the presentation, as applicable. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so unless required by law.

ISEE-G


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IVERIC BIO, INC.
04:06pIVERIC BIO : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Con..
BU
10:34aIVERIC BIO : Wedbush Adjusts IVERIC bio PT to $21 From $16, Maintains Outperform..
MT
08:51aIVERIC BIO : Stifel Starts IVERIC bio at Buy with $22 Price Target
MT
08:21aTODAY ON WALL STREET : Biden takes a hard line
07:54aIVERIC BIO : Credit Suisse Raises IVERIC bio's PT to $18 from $15, Notes Increas..
MT
06:18aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cigna, EasyJet, Facebook, Lululemon, Walt Disney...
09/03IVERIC BIO : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09/02IVERIC BIO : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08/19IVERIC BIO : Shares Gain After HC Wainwright Starts Coverage With Buy Rating
MT
08/19IVERIC BIO : HC Wainwright Starts IVERIC Bio at Buy With $20 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IVERIC BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 904 M 904 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart IVERIC BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
IVERIC bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVERIC BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,69 $
Average target price 21,20 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn P. Sblendorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pravin U. Dugel President
David F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Adrienne L. Graves Chairman
Abraham Scaria Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVERIC BIO, INC.25.76%904
MODERNA, INC.336.41%184 030
LONZA GROUP AG35.65%62 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.83%50 064
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 435
SEAGEN INC.-14.59%27 216