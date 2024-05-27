(Alliance News) - iVision Tech Spa announced Monday that it has acquired 51 percent of Teknoema Srl for just over EUR1.0 million.

Teknoema is an Emilia-based company based in Rubiera that has been engineering and manufacturing components and systems for more than 40 years; it specializes in the Electronics Manufacturing Services market and develops custom electronic boards and equipment.

Through this transaction, iVision Tech will significantly enhance and strengthen the development of the iSee project, consistent with what was stated at the IPO, aimed primarily at implementing the prototype of an innovative product designed for the visually impaired.

The remaining 49 percent of Teknoema's share capital will remain with the two historical partners who will continue to manage the company, "as they have done successfully and profitably so far," iVision Tech explained: Pietro Nesci, founder of Teknoema, with 39.2 percent will continue to serve as CEO, while Barbara Montanari, with 9.8 percent, will serve as managing director of operations. Stefano Fulchir will serve as chairman of the board of directors.

Stefano Fulchir, chief executive officer of iVision Tech, said, "We are very pleased with this operation because it will not only allow us to optimize internal resources and skills but also to guarantee more effective protection of the technology integrated in the iSee project, thus ensuring greater security and reliability of the solutions we propose. We are thus continuing on the path of growth by external lines that we indicated at the IPO stage."

"As in previous acquisitions, this latest one is also marked by collaboration with the founding partners who will continue to play a leading role in the management of Teknoema. In particular, with Pietro Nesci and Barbara Montanari we have known each other for a long time and there is a relationship of great mutual esteem. I am sure that together we will be able to achieve important goals."

iVision Tech's stock closed Monday up 17 percent at EUR1.87 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.