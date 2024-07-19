Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation") (HOS-1 form)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

Filing reference 7713 Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2024-07-18 20:16

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

IVS Group S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Finlav S.p.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Turin, Italy

4. Full name of shareholder(s)v:

E-Coffee Solutions S.r.l., Torino 1895 Investimenti S.p.A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

2024-07-17