(Alliance News) - IVS Group Spa reported Thursday that it ended 2023 with revenues of EUR726.1 million from EUR542.1 million in the previous year.

Ebitda rose to EUR113.5 million from EUR91.0 million while the adjusted figure increased to EUR116.2 million from EUR92.1 million.

Operating income rose to EUR35.9 million from EUR23.0 million.

Consolidated net income 2023 was EUR17.6 million - before EUR1.4 million in results attributable to minorities - compared to EUR7.6 million in 2022. Adjusted net income, again before minority earnings, net of items considered non-recurring, is EUR13.8 million compared to EUR8.3 million in 2022.

Net financial position is negative EUR421.1 million, to be compared with EUR417.0 million as of December 31, 2022. During 2023, payments were made for acquisitions of EUR6 million and EUR11 million for minority purchases; there were also payments for net technical investments totaling about EUR56.2 million and about EUR10.4 million for dividends.

